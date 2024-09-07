Nubia’s new gaming tablet crushes the competition with a premium chipset and built-in fan

What you need to know

Nubia’s Nova gaming tablet is hitting global markets on September 27, after a successful launch in China.

The Nova packs a Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 chip with an overclocked 3.4GHz Cortex-X4 Prime core, up to 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Its 10.9-inch, 2K, 144Hz display promises smooth visuals.

Gravity X2.0 and Cube AI keep it running fast, while the 10,100mAh battery lets you game for hours.

Nubia has unveiled the Nova, a fresh addition to the RedMagic lineup. Unlike earlier models, this is a gaming tablet that aims to take over your gaming needs on the go, featuring an overclocked Snapdragon chipset and an RGB fan.

The RedMagic Nova is set to make its global debut on September 27, following its successful domestic launch in China.

At the heart of the flagship tablet lies a souped-up Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 chip, featuring an overclocked Cortex-X4 Prime core that reaches a 3.4GHz clock speed. With up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you’ve got a tablet that flexes harder than your entire gaming rig, leaving the rest of our favorite gaming tablets in the dust.

(Image credit: Nubia)

The RedMagic Nova’s 10.9-inch display is basically a visual feast with its 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, so you’ll never see a stutter in your games. Gravity X2.0 and Redmagic’s Cube AI keep things running at top speed, while the 10,100mAh battery means you can game until your thumbs give out.

Moreover, the RedMagic Nova promises a killer battery life of up to 19 hours, giving you around 10 hours of non-stop gaming on a single charge. Plus, it’s got 120W flash charging, juicing up to 50% in just 15 minutes and a full charge in only 45 minutes, according to Nubia.

But the real game-changer is the 840Hz instant sampling rate. Tablets are usually a bit sluggish with touch input, but this one registers your moves almost instantly. So, you can nail those rapid jumps and shots without turning your expensive tablet into a stress ball.

(Image credit: Nubia)

To keep your tablet from heating up during gaming marathons, Nubia has thrown in a 20,000 RPM fan, a 3D heat pipe, and fancy internal air ducts. Plus, it’s decked out with a 9,268 superconducting copper foil, a 29,400mm under-screen cooling alloy, and an 89,114m aluminum body that supposedly slashes core temps by 25°C—Nubia’s numbers, not ours. And there’s thermal conductive gel to top it all off.

The RedMagic Nova also flaunts a transparent glass panel made from lens-grade aluminum silicon, plus an aviation aluminum body and a sleek middle frame. It’s got a 45-degree anti-slip edge and an anodized back cover that adds to the look, while the RGB lights and ergonomic design make for a visually striking and comfy gaming experience.

On the software front, the gaming tablet comes with a custom Android 14 skin packed with AI tricks to make your gaming life easier. The USB-C port lets you beam the display to larger screens or VR headsets in 4K. It’s also got a proper desktop mode, not just lame screen-sharing, and it plays nice with popular controllers.

(Image credit: Nubia)

The device boasts a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front-facing selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the 3D Explorer Edition rocks 13MP dual rear and 8MP dual front cameras. For audio, both models come with 4-channel speakers.

U.S. pricing and availability will be announced on September 27, but Nubia has already dropped the Chinese prices for the RedMagic Nova. It starts at ¥3,999 (approximately $565) for the 12GB+256GB model and climbs to ¥5,599 (around $790) for the 24GB+1TB configuration.