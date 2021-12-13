Best Android gaming tablets 2022

Gaming on the go can be much better when you have a bit of an upgraded screen to play on. For this reason, many players turn to tablets when it comes to playing some of the best mobile games on the market. However, with the tablet world filled to the brim with so many choices, it can be kind of tough to choose just what might be the best one for your gaming needs. When it comes to Android-based tablets, a handful of contenders made the cut for some of the best possible choices, but only a handful are really suited for gaming needs. To help, we've compiled a list of some of the best Android gaming tablets you can find. If you're looking for a place to start, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 - Gray

Very light
Gorgeous display for gaming
Not as powerful as other tablets
Screen could be a bit bigger

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a ton of the punch of the more premium Galaxy tablets without the extremely high price usually associated with a premium tablet. Sporting a 10.4-inch IPS LCD screen, you'll get some great visuals on this no matter what game you play, and because the tablet has a battery that can last up to 10 hours, you'll be able to go on long gaming sprees without having to worry about things being cut short.

Similarly designed to other Samsung tablets, the A7 weighs just over one pound and doesn't have any problem fitting into a sleeve or backpack for easy carry around. The 1.8 GHz Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-Core Chipset built into the device also means you'll get some decent power from it, especially with 3 GB of built-in RAM. You can also upgrade the A7 to hold up to 1 TB of data, so running out of space will never be a worry.

As far as pricing goes, the A7 is a highly affordable option as far as tablets go. You won't have to worry about upgrading too often, either, as Samsung has packed the A7 with some of the best and most up-to-date specs a tablet consumer can hope for.

Best premium: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ - Silver

Best tablet screen on the market
Great battery life
Keyboard attachment option
5G option for true future-proofing
Premium pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the flagship devices from Samsung, and the S7 Plus is an upgraded version of the device. It runs a premium price, but sports some of the best specs you can find in a tablet. The S7 Plus sports a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that can offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning playing games on this device will result in some of the best-looking graphics you can find.

The S7 also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, so it has a ton of power in it to run much more than games. However, if you use it as a dedicated gaming machine, it'll be fast enough to play anything, no matter what it may be. Best of all, the S7 Plus isn't too beefy, coming in at just over one pound and having a much narrower design than most other modern tablets.

It's important to note, though, that this tablet is a premium option. It may be the best available, but it's really best suited to become a laptop-like replacement for those looking to pick one up. If you're looking to game on it strictly, it may be best to look elsewhere, but if you're in the market for a new tablet and want something that's going to give you the best gaming experience, this is it.

Best mid-range: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - Oxford Gray

Included S Pen inking stylus
Beefy battery life
Great, color-rich screen
Pricey entry point for gaming
Chipset isn't as advanced as newer models

If you want a full-blown premium experience but don't want to play current-gen prices, the previous-gen Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is worth looking into. Found here are some of the best specs that Samsung has ever included in a tablet, with a super color-rich screen on the front that's 10.4-inches and perfect for gaming. Much like the A7, the S6 Lite sports an Exynos 9611 Octa-Core Chipset, but comes packed with 4 GB of RAM, so you'll be able to play anything with ease.

Alongside an impressive battery life and some other incredible features, thanks to its flagship adjacent tablet, the S6 Lite could be something for those looking to do a little more than gaming. However, the price point may be a bit of a barrier for some, as it's still priced as a premium tablet.

Best value: Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1- Black

Affordable and still powerful
Solid screen for a budget tablet
Adequate performance for media apps
Less powerful than other, more premium tablets
2 GB of RAM isn't a whole lot

Finding a budget tablet, especially for gaming purposes, can be a bit tricky. Not only do you want something that still packs a ton of power and sports a good screen, but you want something that isn't going to give you an awful, laggy experience. The Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch tablet has some of the best internal parts you'll find in a cheaper tablet and will give you something to game on that won't let you down.

The MediaPad T5 features a 659 Octa-Core processor, meaning you won't have to sacrifice power for cost in this device. It also comes with 2 GB of RAM built-in, and while that might not be the most, it's a solid amount for an affordable tablet such as this. Alongside its 5100mAh battery that promises at least up to 10 hours of video playtime, and you should be more than good when it comes to gaming on this device.

Best budget: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

Affordable
Great speakers for a budget tablet
Adequate performance for media apps
Processor leaves much to be desired
2 GB of RAM isn't a whole lot

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a true budget tablet, coming in at under $200 while still offering some extremely worthwhile specs. The M10 features a 10.3-inch screen and comes equipped with Dolby Atmos sound, meaning you won't be left wanting when you're playing a game like Fortnite or something else that requires some screen space and sound while playing.

The M10 also sports a reasonably small bezel, so most of the front of the tablet is left for screen real estate. Inside the tablet, a MediaTek Helio P22T processor doesn't offer the best performance, but it can get the job done for pretty much any game. Where the M10 really shines, though, is in its battery, which is advertised to be pretty powerful and able to last for some time. So if you can get over some of the performance issues here, you'll find a surprisingly solid gaming entry for a low price point.

Best runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 may be the new king in terms of best gaming tablets, but Samsung has a ton of great options, and the S5e from a few generations ago is an excellent blend of speed, price, and features that won't leave you wanting in the gaming department.

The S5e isn't the most affordable tablet, but it's decently priced for what's packed inside. With a smaller battery than most, the S5e substitutes long gaming sessions for some incredible ones. In addition, it features a 10.5-inch AMOLED display and some powerful speakers that support Dolby Atmos sound.

This means you'll get an ideal gaming experience no matter what you choose to play, and best of all, it comes equipped and compatible to pair with some great accessories. All of Samsung's mounts, kickstands, sleeves, and more are available to you, and with Samsung's stable brand of Android, you won't be left struggling to get things to run or work.

Bottom line

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is the best tablet for strictly gaming when it comes down to it. It balances both affordability and power to deliver on some keys for gaming, including a stunning display, great speakers, and a good battery life that will give you some long gaming sessions. So while it might not be the best overall tablet available today, the A7 is something that you'll be more than happy with if gaming is your top priority.

However, if you're looking for something more premium, then you may want to look into the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. A beefed-up version of Samsung's flagship tablet, the S7 Plus sports some of the best internal parts of any tablet on the market, period. Of course, the flashy features come with a flashy price point, as the S7 Plus costs a hefty amount, but is more than worth it for those wanting to replace their laptop with something smaller.

We'll be sure to update this list as newer tablets come out, but in the meantime, let us know which tablet you think is the best when it comes to gaming.

