Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus cases 2023

Samsung's middle child offers a blend of uber-premium features and a somewhat digestible price. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a delightful 12.4-inch AMOLED display that's not as small as the Tab S9 but not as gigantic as the Tab S9 Ultra. This medium-sized tablet is suitable for both work and entertainment, and it's waterproof too. However, you still need extra layers of protection to maintain it.

A smart and cost-effective solution is to simply purchase one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus cases. Well-designed Tab S9+ cases are reinforced to absorb shock and minimize possible damage to your Samsung tablet. Some have S Pen holders and stands while others have stands. Here are all of the best cases that have such features and are made to last.

Top notch cases for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Staff pick Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Book Cover Keyboard Slim View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Black Designed to be lightweight and thin, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Book Cover Keyboard Slim serves its purpose well. It's hard to believe that you get a keyboard built-in, but it makes a lot more sense after looking at the price tag. Miimall Trifold Case for Tab S9 Plus Colors: Mint, Black, Dark Green, Pink, Purple, Sky Blue It's sleek, it's functional, and it's durable. The budget-friendly Miimall Trifold Case for Tab S9 Plus comes in a nice assortment of colors, sports a folding folio that's also a kickstand, and has a drop-proof design. There's space to keep your S Pen inside the case. UAG Metropolis SE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Case Colors: Black, Mallard The robust UAG Metropolis SE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Case takes care of everything. There's a sturdy kickstand on the back, the entire cover is thickly reinforced to bolster impact protection, and there's a hollow slot for the S Pen. Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Colors: Lilac Purple, Black, Composition Fintie's Hybrid Slim Case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is one of the cheapest cases for the tablet. It costs less than $20, but you still get a stand to prop up your Tab S9+ and space to store your S Pen. It isn't as durable as some of the more expensive cases though. Ztotop PU Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Colors: Black Folio cases like this one protect the Tab S9 Plus from the front and back. The Ztotop PU Leather Case has a magnetic folio cover that supports the Samsung tablet's auto sleep and wake functions. The folio also acts as a stand. You get a slot for the S Pen in the back, securing it with an elastic band. ZYKAA Shockproof Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Colors: Black, Dark Blue, Dark Green, Gray, Sky Blue ZYKAA's Shockproof Protective Case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is shockproof from all angles, with raised bezels and a folio to protect the tab's AMOLED panel. The magnetic S Pen slot has a cutout and the folding folio cover can be used to hold up your tablet.

You need the best protective cases for your Tab S9+

Your Android tablet is incomplete without a durable and practical case, preferably one that comes with a stand to prop it up. Just like the flagship Samsung tablet itself, the best Galaxy Tab S9 Plus cases aren't very cheap. If you're willing to make some compromises, you can certainly find something sturdy at a reasonable price.

In terms of specs alone, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Book Cover Keyboard Slim from the Korean tech giant itself is the best pick. It's expensive, but it gives you a proper keyboard, a kickstand, and a place to store your S Pen. There aren't any other colors to choose from, which is a bummer for a case that costs this much.

If you don't want a keyboard and need something that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, there's the Miimall Trifold Case for the Tab S9 Plus. You can choose from plenty of colors, the build quality is decent, and you get a folio cover that folds to act as a stand. There's an S Pen slot and you get good drop protection for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

