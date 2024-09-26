The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is here, but one major thing is missing

What you need to know

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra, with both models sticking to the design of the Tab S9 series.

The prices are unchanged—$1,000 for the Plus and $1,200 for the Ultra model.

Both models feature OLED screens; the Plus has a 12.4-inch display (2800 x 1752), while the Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch screen (2960 x 1848).

This year, Samsung switched to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, promising a 10% boost in AI performance.

Samsung announced today its newest high-end Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra. As the rumors previously suggested, the usual 11-inch standard model is missing from this year’s lineup.

The new models build on last year's Galaxy Tab S9 series, keeping a similar design and features. Prices haven’t changed either, with the Plus starting at $1,000 and the Ultra at $1,200. Preorders are open today, September 26, and they’ll officially hit stores on October 3.

Just like the previous models, all the new tablets come with OLED screens. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features a 12.4-inch display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, while the Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch screen at 2960 x 1848. Both models support a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The difference in screen sizes means different battery capacities, with the Tab S10 Plus packing a 10,090mAh battery and the Ultra getting 11,200mAh. All models support charging speeds of up to 45W.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features a 12MP front ultrawide camera, along with a 13MP rear camera and an extra 8MP ultrawide on the back. On the other hand, the Ultra model ups the ante with a second 12MP front camera.

In a big shift from past models, Samsung has replaced Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus in both versions. Launched earlier this year, this chip features a four-core APU and claims to deliver 10% improved performance for AI tasks.

This performance boost comes from the chipset's support for MediaTek's NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration, which allows it to handle large language models (LLMs) with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second. MediaTek claims this capability outperforms similar chipsets by two times.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also claims that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra shows off some serious performance upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. You’re looking at an 18% boost in CPU performance, a 28% jump in GPU power, and a 14% increase in NPU efficiency.

When it comes to memory capacity, the Tab S10 Plus has 12GB of RAM, while the S10 Ultra packs up to 16GB. For storage, the S10 Plus offers 256GB or 512GB options, and the Ultra can be equipped with up to 1TB. Additionally, both models allow for storage expansion with microSD cards.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series came loaded with a full range of Galaxy AI features, and that trend carries over to the Tab S10 Plus and Ultra. This means users can enjoy a variety of productivity, communication, and creative tools, including Circle to Search, Note Assist, Drawing Assist, Sketch to Image, and Air Command with AI for the S Pen stylus. These features are now at your fingertips thanks to the new Galaxy AI Key, included in the Book Cover Keyboards. This makes it super easy to customize your AI assistant with just a few written prompts.

The hardware lineup is rounded out with the S Pen stylus, a quad-speaker system boosted by Dolby Atmos, and handy in-screen fingerprint scanners. You can pick between Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver for the tablets, but keep in mind that you’ll need to get a compatible charging brick separately.