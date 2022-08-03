Best controllers for Android tablets 2022

Android phones aren't the only devices that mobile gamers play on. While some games are designed to take advantage of smaller screens, others are decidedly not, especially those that are streamed over the cloud with Xbox Game Pass. That's where people like to bring a tablet into the fold. Android tablets offer larger screens to view the action, but the downside is that it can be difficult to find the perfect compatible controller.

There aren't too many controllers designed specifically for tablets since their screens are often over 7 inches diagonally. Even great controllers for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, one of the larger phones on the market, won't be able to support most tablets. And the few controllers that are built for tablets tend to be not so great. That being said, these are the best controllers we've found for tablets, whether that means turning your device into a Nintendo Switch of sorts or propping it up on a stand for tabletop play.

The best controllers for Android tablets

PowerA Moga XP7-X Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Two-in-one This two-in-one design is the complete package. The PowerA Moga XP7-X Plus works as an excellent phone controller, but it also has a tabletop stand included for tablet play. Plus, the stand easily slides in and out of the controller for easy transport. Its excellent textured thumbsticks and battery indicator are just the cherries on top. DualSense View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Advanced haptics (for PS5) Its haptics may not work on Android, but that doesn't stop the DualSense from being a great choice for tablets. Aside from using a traditional console controller design that more people may be comfortable with, it works wonderfully with PC as well. Those who use PlayStation consoles and Android will feel right at home. Xbox wireless controller View at Microsoft UK IE (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Old faithful Microsoft nearly perfected the controller design with the Xbox wireless controller, and thankfully, it's compatible with just about every device imaginable through Bluetooth. It doesn't get much better than this, but its biggest downside for tablet gaming is that you'll need to find a separate tabletop stand to prop up your device. iPega PG-9083S View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for tablets This is one of the few controllers designed for tablets that's actually pretty decent. It can comfortably fit phones and tablets up to around 8 inches. It uses a Bluetooth 4.0 connection and is supported by devices running Android 6.0 or later. It will not work with iPhones or iPads. 8Bitdo SN30 Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Retro goodness Sometimes a retro build is what's best for you, and that's something 8Bitdo excels at. Its SN30 Pro controller is perfect for sidescrollers and boasts a long battery life that'll keep you gaming on your tablet for hours on end. Like most other controllers, you'll want to pair it with a separate tabletop stand. KABCON Adjustable Tablet Stand Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Versatile tabletop stand If you don't have a tabletop stand, you'll want to get one if you play games frequently. This adjustable and foldable model supports tablets in landscape and portrait modes. It can hold devices from 4.7 inches all the way up to 13 inches, making it a wonderful and affordable stand to use while gaming.

Gaming on tablets made easy

Because tablets are larger and heavier than most phones, it's probably a good idea to use a regular Xbox or DualSense controller and then prop up the device with a tabletop stand. Very few products like the iPega PG-9083S can actually cradle a tablet between the grips due to their size, and most aren't worth the money you'd have to spend on them.

Likewise, it'd be nearly impossible to use a controller clip with a tablet because most aren't designed for large devices, and it'd be incredibly uncomfortable to hold with it being so top-heavy. Though there are tablet grips and claws on the market designed for gaming, this is another case where the quality just isn't there most of the time.

The PowerA Moga XP7-X Plus is especially great because it includes a tabletop stand with the controller and it works with other mobile phones perfectly. If you don't already have an Xbox or DualSense controller to use and you aren't looking for a PC controller, that's probably the way to go for tablets.