Best Raspberry Pi controller 2022

The Raspberry Pi makes a great retro gaming console, so it only makes sense for you to want to get the best Raspberry Pi controller. You'll also want to make sure you have plenty of storage for all of those games with the best Raspberry Pi 4 SD cards. There are quite a few different controllers to choose from, so the decision can be rather rough. So to find a good controller that will pair perfectly with the best Raspberry Pi emulators, check out our suggestions for the best Raspberry Pi controllers!

Have some fun with the best Raspberry Pi controller

As the saying goes, all work and no play kind of sucks. Building a neat retro game machine out of a cheap Raspberry Pi can add a little fun back into your life, but you'll need a controller. If you're serious about keeping a retro game box around, we suggest the 8Bitdo Pro wired controller. It's not quite the same as a SNES controller, but the buttons are close enough to make you feel comfortable, and it's going to last a long time.

Those who enjoyed the glory days of the Sega Genesis will want to check out the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis USB Controller. Not only is this officially certified and can be used with the Sega Genesis Mini, but it also includes a 10-foot cable, so you have some freedom to move around. Plus, you won't have to worry about downloading any special drivers, as you can just plug in a controller to get started.

If you don't want to add another controller to your collection, though, there are options. You can get a wireless controller adapter like the aptly named 8Bitdo Wireless Controller Adapter and use your PlayStation or Xbox controller with your Pi.