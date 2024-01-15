This Samsung tablet doesn't get a red carpet in the US, but it's easy on the wallet

What you need to know

Samsung quietly launched the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in the US with a starting price of $220.

The tablet boasts an 11-inch FHD+ display at 90Hz, a Snapdragon 695 processor, and options for 4GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of storage.

It is up for grabs in exclusive colors for Wi-Fi models, with "Silver" and "Navy," the latter being available only via Samsung's website.

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is now up for grabs in the United States, making its way stateside after being introduced in specific regions last year without much fanfare.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, initially launched in October, has hit store shelves in the US, as spotted by 9to5Google. You can snag it from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung directly, with prices kicking off at $220 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

That said, the Tab A9 Plus is doing something other Android tablets in its price range aren't—offering a 5G version. For $270, you can get your hands on the cellular model, and you've got options from T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and US Cellular on Samsung.com.

The tablet sports an 11-inch screen and has a few things in common with Samsung's more expensive tablets. First off, you're treated to a slick 90Hz screen, which is a pretty sweet deal considering the price.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Under the hood, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. With a massive 7,040mAh battery, you can expect a solid couple of days of light usage. Plus, it's got a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera for your photo adventures.

Unlike the majority of tablets out there, the Tab A9 Plus didn't ditch the classic elements; it still holds onto the headphone jack for your wired earphones and has a nifty microSD slot for expanding storage.

The Wi-Fi edition gives you choices between 4GB RAM / 64GB storage or 8GB RAM / 128GB storage, while the 5G version is only available in 4GB / 64GB.

You can snag the Tab A9 Plus in classic navy, graphite, or silver. However, the "Silver" and "Navy" hues are exclusively for the Wi-Fi model, and if you're feeling that "Navy" option, it's only available via Samsung’s website.

If you purchase the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus before January 28, Samsung's throwing in a freebie—a nifty Samsung Book Cover.