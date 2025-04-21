What you need to know

Lenovo has started teasing its Legion Tab (4th-gen) for consumers on Weibo, which confirms an 8.8-inch display, single-rear camera, and AI software.

Another teaser highlighted Lenovo's focus on making the next tablet even "thinner" and "lighter."

The company's AI for the next Legion Tab could focus on gaming, which was a strong focus for the 3rd-generation when it launched in January.

Lenovo is already teasing its next-gen small tablet on social media, which is shaping up to be thin and loaded with new features.

The company posted a couple of teasers on Weibo (Chinese), which involve a short video clip and a poster about its form factor (via 9to5Google). Lenovo's image teaser reportedly states its upcoming Legion Tab (4th Gen) will be "thinner" than its previous iteration and "lighter."

Specifics on both of these important specs are sitll unknown; however, Lenovo dives deeper into what consumers can expect in its video clip.

The highlight of the Legion Tab is its small form, which is how the video begins: showing a model pulling the tablet out of their pocket like a phone. The clip shows it in hand and an apparent single-camera lens on its back panel. The video also confirms the 4th-gen Legion Tab will feature an 8.8-inch display.

Lenovo teases AI software for its Legion Tab, too. The publication states its teaser highlights an upcoming feature dubbed "AI combat support." The running theory is that this could concern an assistant for mobile games like PUBG or League of Legends: Wild Rift.

That's unconfirmed at the moment in the teasers. The company then reportedly alluded to an upgrade in its SoC — and it seems Lenovo is sticking with flagship quality. The Chinese teaser suggests a "new Qualcomm" chip will enter the tablet, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Double the Legion Tab

(Image credit: Lenovo / Weibo)

Rumors claim the next Legion Tab could launch in May (Chinese market first), and a recent leak speaks of its power supply. A prominent Weibo tipster suggested the tablet could pack a battery between 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh.

There are a few things that appear similar between the 4th and 3rd-gen Legion Tab, which debuted back in January. First, the 8.8-inch display seems to live once again for the tablet while a single-rear camera was spotted, too. The latest tablet offered a 13MP camera. It seems likely we'd see that again, but we'll have to wait for more information. The battery of the 3rd-gen is also smaller than what we've seen rumored for the 4th-gen.

Lenovo's January launch offers a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. While we could see an expanded capacity, its charging remains unknown.

Moreover, gaming was a cornerstone with the last tablet, and Lenovo seems poised to focus on that aspect once more. The 3rd-gen tablet offers the Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber for the influx of heat it generates during longer gaming sessions. This vapor chamber was said to enable gamers to go longer without worry. If Lenovo is looking to pack AI features, the next Legion Tab could be quite the secondary option for tablet gamers.