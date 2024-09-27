REDMAGIC's Nova gaming tablet races onto the international market for $499

What you need to know

REDMAGIC announced the launch of its Nova Gaming Tablet for the international market.

The device ships in 12/256GB and 16/512GB variants for $499 and $649, respectively, in the U.S.

The Nova Gaming Tablet debuted in China earlier in September with a built-in 20,000 RPM fan, a nine-layered cooling system, and a massive 10,100mAh battery.

If you've been waiting to see whether REDMAGIC's newest gaming tablet would make its way to your country, you're probably in luck! Today (Sept 27), REDMAGIC announced that has launched its recent Nova Gaming Tablet for the international market, to nearly 50 countries and territories.

The REDMAGIC Nova features two RAM/storage configurations: 12/256GB and 16/512GB. According to a press release, the Nova tablet is available for $499 and $649, respectively.

Following its announcement today, REDMAGIC states consumers should prepare for the "Early Bird Offer" on October 7, though they don't specify what the offer price will be. The Open Sale begins on October 16, but early bird buyers will get early access on October 15.

Below is a snapshot of the regions where the REDMAGIC Nova tablet is available:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: REDMAGIC) (Image credit: REDMAGIC)

The REDMAGIC Nova Gaming Tablet launched in China earlier this month. The tablet rocks a 10.9-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also includes Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which tops out at 3.4GHz.

According to REDMAGIC, the Nova Gaming Tablet hits an AnTuTu score of 2,352,902 and is "the only tablet capable of handling AAA games for serious gamers."

One tool to optimize REDMAGIC Nova performance is its built-in 20,000 RPM fan, a 3D heat pipe, and internal air ducts. REDMAGIC states this should "maximize cooling" as the tablet's internals dissipate heat buildup during longer gaming sessions. We've seen similar efforts at maximizing cooling shine on the likes of the REDMAGIC 9 Pro.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the Nova, the company states its nine-layered cooling system and all-metal aviation body can reduce its core temperature by an estimated 25 degrees Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additionally, the tablet packs a whopping 10,100mAh battery. REDMAGIC estimates the battery can last for nearly 19 hours; however, it might last roughly 10 hours with heavy gaming use. One slight difference is that the international variant offers an 80W charger instead of the 120W Chinese consumers received.

REDMAGIC detailed a few other specifications like a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie lens. Thanks to its Game Space 9.0 software, users can seamlessly tune performance, switch graphics, and find accessory controls. The Nova Gaming Tablet is DTS:X Ultra certified, delivering "full range" 3D audio via four built-in speakers.

The REDMAGIC Nova Gaming Tablet appears to have the power and price necessary to challenge the best Android tablets, and we're excited to test it out! Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S10 series on Thursday, and that should be its main competitor.