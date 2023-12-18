The RedMagic 9 Pro makes a chilling debut for $649

What you need to know

Nubia has launched the RedMagic 9 Pro with a 6.8-inch display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for improved graphical and CPU performance.

The device features the ICE 13.0 Magic Cooling System to help maintain its temperature and, in turn, provide a stabilized FPS for intense mobile games.

The RedMagic 9 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Pre-orders begin globally on December 27 with its official market launch on January 3, beginning at $649.

Nubia is giving mobile gamers a Christmas gift as the RedMagic 9 Pro launches with preorders beginning globally later this month. According to the Chinese OEM, the RedMagic 9 Pro arrives with a 6.8-inch FHD Plus display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display utilizes BOE Q9 Plus, which promises more brightness with deeper contrast and better colors.

Internally, Nubia has taken strides to improve its place in the Android gaming device industry by packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 into the phone. The chip is said to boost graphical and CPU potential for the next wave of devices coming out late in 2023 and into 2024. However, as Nubia notes, the chip also helps to decrease power consumption, which is a big deal for gaming phones.

Moreover, the RedMagic 9 Pro is self-dubbed the "Coldest Competitor," featuring the ICE 13.0 Magic Cooling System, which the company anticipates should help reduce the temperature of the device considerably. This, coupled with the phone's wider structure, should improve airflow, so intense sessions in Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail remain crisp and stable during gameplay.

There's also a small fan featured on its rear panel, alongside its camera array, which helps facilitate the device's increased airflow potential with up to 22,000 RPM.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RedMagic) (Image credit: RedMagic)

Complimenting the cooling capabilities is a rather massive 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Nubia claims the device can fully charge in just under 35 minutes — impressive for a battery this size — and its battery can last for around 56 hours.

The back of the device switches things up as the RedMagic 9 Pro slides its triple camera array over to the left. The camera bump found on the RedMagic 8 Pro is also gone as Nubia designed its rear panel to offer the three camera lenses flush to the panel, creating an uninterrupted design.

The RedMagic 9 Pro brings improved imaging capabilities, thanks to two 50MP camera sensors. The company states its "optical anti-shake" system helps its sensors with wide-angle shots. A 2MP lens is off to the side of the 50MP sensors, nestled beneath the LED flash, while an under-display 16MP selfie camera rounds things out.

(Image credit: Nubia)

Whenever you're not wearing earbuds, the RedMagic 9 Pro's DTS: X Ultra certified speakers may come in handy. With sound spewing from either end of the device, Nubia states users should experience high-fidelity audio, backed by Snapdragon Sound.

The device runs Android 14 and features shoulder-mounted triggers, which have become something of a staple on gaming phones for more advanced controls.

The OEM's latest gaming phone is offered in three color variants with varying RAM/internal storage sizes. The Sleet colorway delivers 12/256GB for $649. Nubia's RedMagic 9 Pro Cyclone color delivers 16/512GB for $799 much like its Snowfall variant with 16/512GB for $799, as well.

With the launch taking place today, Nubia is preparing consumers for pre-orders, which begin on December 27 globally. Following that, you can grab the device officially on January 3, 2024.