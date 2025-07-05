Infinix's GT 30 Pro is a delightful budget gaming phone

Infinix is doing all the right things with its GT series of gaming-focused devices; the GT 10 Pro and GT 20 Pro came with interesting designs and proved that the brand can deliver a gaming phone on a budget, and the GT 30 Pro continues that heritage. The phone has an all-new design, better internals, UFS 4.0 storage, bigger battery, and a brighter AMOLED panel.

The GT 30 Pro costs ₹24,999 ($292) in India for the standard 8GB/256GB model, and there's a 12GB/256GB edition that's available for ₹26,999 ($316). The phone is trying to undercut the likes of the POCO X7 Pro, and that's no small feat. There's a dearth of options in the sub-₹30,000 price point, and Infinix is smart to focus its efforts in this category.

Designed to win

Design is a key tenet of any gaming phone, and I think Infinix did a good job with the GT 30 Pro. There are four RGB lighting zones — which is always nice to see — and you get aggressive styling at the back with laser-etched designs underneath the polycarbonate back. The mid-frame is made out of polycarbonate as well, and while you don't get the same premium feel as the Redmagic 10S Pro, the device is lighter than its predecessor.

There's an oblong camera island at the back, and its positioning on the left means there is a wobble when using the GT 30 Pro on a table. You'll need to use the bundled case to mitigate this, and Infinix does a good job with accessories — you get a 45W charger in addition to a case in the package.

Infinix sells a Gaming Kit that includes the MagCharge Cooler accessory, and this is essentially a fan that you mount on the back of the GT 30 Pro to assist with active thermal management. There's a magnetic case that's bundled with the cooler, and you'll need to use that to secure the fan to the back of the phone.

Like every other phone in 2025, the GT 30 Pro has a flat profile, but it is easy enough to hold and use. I like that Infinix added ultrasonic triggers on the right side; they sit flush with the body and aren't noticeable, and they let you easily assign in-game actions.

There's IP64 ingress protection, and while it doesn't cover immersion in water, it is decent enough in most day-to-day scenarios. The phone gets a standard optical in-screen module, but it sits a little too low on the panel, and it's annoying to use at times.

Powerful hardware as standard

The GT 30 Pro retains a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, but this time, it gets a higher resolution (2720 x 1224). The panel goes up to 144Hz in select situations, and the best part is that you get 120fps in popular titles like PUBG Mobile. In fact, Infinix says the GT 30 Pro is the tournament phone in the PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang pro leagues.

High framerate gaming is a decent enough differentiator with the GT 30 Pro, and while the catalog of titles isn't as extensive as what you get with ASUS and Redmagic devices, this is a great start. The AMOLED panel has good colors and contrast levels, and it gets bright in outdoor use — I didn't see any issues in this regard.

The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 Ultimate 4nm platform, and it does a great job at gaming. While you'll need to lower the settings in visually-intensive titles, most games run without any issues whatsoever, and Infinix did a decent job with thermal management; the phone doesn't overheat or throttle easily during extended gaming sessions.

I didn't see any slowdowns in daily use either, and on the whole, it is a solid choice if you want a gaming phone on a budget. The base model has 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage alongside 8GB of RAM, and I'd suggest getting the 12GB model — you get just that little bit additional headroom with multitasking.

The phone gets a 5,500mAh battery, and it easily lasts a day without breaking a sweat. I didn't see any problems with battery drain even with heavy use, and it uses a standard USB PD 45W charging profile. It takes just over an hour to charge the battery, and that's decent enough.

That's the situation with the camera as well; you get a 108MP main camera that takes good photos in daylight situations, and it holds up pretty well in challenging lighting conditions as well. Obviously, you won't get a camera as good as the Pixel 9a in this category, but considering what it costs, the GT 30 Pro has a good shooter overall. The auxiliary 8MP wide-angle is average, but it is more useful than the pitiful 2MP macro lens Infinix tacked on to the back of the GT 20 Pro last year.

Decent software — with a caveat

The GT 30 Pro runs Infinix's XOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box, and the interface doesn't have too much in the way of overt customization. It is good to use and optimized to take advantage of the MediaTek hardware, but it is buggy at times. You don't get quite as much customizability as POCO devices, and like every other manufacturer, Infinix has a suite of AI utilities.

What's annoying is that the device will get just two software updates. With most other phones in this category getting at least one extra software update, Infinix is on the backfoot in this area.

Nothing but a good phone

On balance, the GT 30 Pro is a good showing by Infinix. The phone has one of the best hardware packages in this segment while still retaining a value-focused ethos. It doesn't have some of the extras that you get with high-end gaming phones, but that isn't a huge limitation when you consider what the phone costs.

The software is pretty good too, and my only issue with the phone is that it's limited to two software updates. Infinix has to do better with long-term updates, but other than that, the GT 30 Pro is one of the best budget gaming phones around.