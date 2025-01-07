The Lenovo Legion Tab checks almost all of the boxes for a powerful gaming tablet

What you need to know

In addition to a trio of more traditional Android tablets, the Lenovo Legion Tab was also announced.

This is geared towards mobile gamers with its 8.8-inch 165Hz display and the Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber.

The Legion Tab is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and will arrive later this month.

As someone who has been hoping to see a powerful tablet in a smaller form factor, the new Lenovo Legion Tab looks to check almost all of the boxes. This is actually the fourth tablet that Lenovo has announced at CES 2025, but is the only one that falls under Lenovo's "Legion" gaming brand.

Out of the gate, the Legion Tab features an 8.8-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a 2560 x 1600 (QHD+) resolution. Although we're a bit surprised to see Lenovo opt for an IPS panel over OLED, all of your games and media are expected to still look incredible.

That's rather important, as the Legion Tab is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, Lenovo decided against including a microSD card slot, which is rather disappointing if you were hoping to use this as an all-in-one gaming device.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Legion Tab Display 8.8-inch, 2560 x 1600 (QHD+), 165Hz, HDR10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 13MP Battery 6,500mAh w/ 45W Fast Charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.4 Audio Dual Speakers / Dual Microphones Security N/A Dimensions 208.54 x 129.46 x 7.79mm Weight 350 grams Operating System Android 15

As this is a gaming-focused device, Lenovo understands the higher-concern for potential heating problems. However, the Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber "handles the heat," so you can play games for longer without worrying about thermal throttling.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The only tablet that we've seen come close to offering this level of power is the RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet. And while the Nova provides an excellent gaming experience, the 11-inch display might still be a bit too big for some.

In addition to the premium performance and display, Lenovo isn't skimping out on the build quality. The Legion Tab features a "full-metal design," while being 7.79mm thin and weighing just 350 grams. By comparison, the Nova Gaming Tablet comes in at 530 grams, making it rather unwieldy for longer gaming sessions.

Out of the box, the Legion Tab runs Android 15, and Lenovo states that it's hitting the market sometime this month. Pricing for Lenovo's latest gaming-focused tablet starts at $499, putting it right in line with the competition.