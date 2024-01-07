Forget flagships, the OnePlus Ace 3 rocks solid specs for less

What you need to know

The OnePlus Ace 3 is the first OnePlus device of 2024, succeeding the Ace 2 and boasting significant spec upgrades with up to 1TB of storage.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Ace 3 runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

Featuring a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, the Ace 3 continues OnePlus' design language, including a circular camera island and the iconic three-stage alert slider.

OnePlus has officially dropped the OnePlus Ace 3 on its home turf. It's a solid upper-mid-range option packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, giving other budget Android phones a run for their money this year.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has also got its eyes set on a global debut along with the OnePlus 12 later this month. But when it hits territories like India and the United States for the first time, it's expected to launch as the OnePlus 12R (via GSMArena). The upcoming R-branded OnePlus phone is all set to make its grand entrance into the global market on January 23.

OnePlus' newest budget phone is a nod to its recent flagships and previous Ace models like the Ace 2 and Ace 2 Pro in terms of design. Flip it over, and you've got a slick, curved-edge OLED screen with a centered punch hole.

The back flaunts a familiar round camera module with a triple camera setup. The main star is a 50MP (IMX890, f/1.8, OIS) sensor. OnePlus claims it's rocking photo algorithms straight from its flagship models. As for the secondary shooters, you've got an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens.

OnePlus has been making a big fuss about the Ace 3's screen, boasting that it's got some resemblance to the OnePlus 12 display. This means a 1.5K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, bringing a whopping 4,500 nits of peak brightness to the party, with up to 800 nits for custom brightness adjustments. And if that's not enough, the company also threw in a bunch of eye protection features for good measure.

(Image credit: Li Jie / Weibo)

Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace 3 is rocking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same powerhouse that fueled last year's OnePlus 11. Charging is a breeze with 100W wired support, but sorry, no wireless charging in the lineup. OnePlus has also kept the classic alert slider intact.

The Ace 3 is loaded up with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs the latest software too, launching with ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. When it comes to dimensions, it's a slim 163.30 x 75.27 x 8.8mm.

If you're eyeing the Ace 3, you can take your pick from Star Black, Moon Sea Blue, or Rose Gold. Prices in China start at CNY 2,599, or around $365, which gets you 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

That said, China's smartphone market is a whole different story, so don't bet on snagging the OnePlus Ace 3/12R for a mere $365 in the US. But the global version of the OnePlus Ace 3 is shaping up to be way more budget-friendly than the OnePlus 12.