OnePlus 12R will also launch in North America and Europe

OnePlus confirmed in a fireside chat that its mid-range 12R device will launch outside of India and China in 2024.

The device was previously restricted to India and China and is generally rebranded as "Ace" for China.

The OnePlus 12R is rumored to mirror the OnePlus 11, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

OnePlus takes a turn that will see its premium mid-range device finally available in more regions.

As mentioned during the company's "fireside chat," the OnePlus 12R will join its larger sibling, the OnePlus 12, by launching in the U.S. and EU in January (via Android Authority). The OEM's president, Kinder Liu, stated, "Yes, in addition to India, this time we will launch the OnePlus 12R in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world as well."

Seeing as the R series is a higher-end mid-range, OnePlus typically prices these phones much lower than its yearly flagship devices. This is something brought up during the fireside chat and an area the company will look to capitalize on moving forward.

Another thing to note is that the OnePlus R series is a rebrand of its Ace series. The former was only handed out to those in India, while the latter is what it's called on home soil in China. The company launched its Ace 2 Pro back during the summer for ¥2,999, which is roughly the equivalent of $410.

Right now, it's good to look ahead to the launch of the OnePlus 12R. Speculation sees the device mirroring the OnePlus 11 quite closely, as it will likely feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate. The company also looks to be placing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 into the phone with a 5,500mAh battery and OnePlus' strong 100W fast charging.

OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) will greet users out of the box, as well. The expected camera array specs purport a 50MP primary lens, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide.

OnePlus will make its debut of the 12 and 12R in late January. The flagship is expected to arrive with a 6.8-inch 2K display with a peak brightness of 4,500nits. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should push its performance even further while a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging keeps your finger on the pulse.