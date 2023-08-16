OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launches with 24GB RAM and 'super fast' 150W charging

What you need to know

OnePlus launches the Ace 2 Pro in China with a 6.7-inch OLED display using technology to reduce eye strain and improve responsiveness when wet.

Its rear camera array consists of a 50MP OIS main shooter, an 8MP wide-angled lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The device offers a 24GB RAM/1TB configuration alongside a 5,000mAh battery with 150W charging.

The Ace 2 Pro is available for pre-order in China for ¥2,999.

OnePlus has launched the new Ace 2 Pro in China, revealing all that we need to know about its latest handheld. As detailed by OnePlus, the Ace 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a nearly 2K resolution. The Chinese OEM states consumers should find a display that goes easy on power consumption but still offers a fluid experience.

OnePlus has outfitted its Ace 2 Pro's display with a new in-house developed touch algorithm and optimization so it remains sensitive and responsive to sweaty fingers or if the display happens to get wet. The device also features efforts 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to help reduce strain on the human eye, which is particularly helpful for users with PWM sensitivity.

On the back, consumers in China will find a circular triple camera array consisting of a Sony IMX890 50MP main shooter with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP wide-angled lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera comes in at 16MP.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Internally, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro contains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which powers many of the best Android phones launched this year.

The new chip aims to cut down any strain on the Ace 2 Pro's 5,000mAh battery. While OnePlus claims the battery can remain strong for "four years," the battery is complemented by 150W fast charging. According to the company, the Ace 2 Pro can achieve a 100% charge within 17 minutes.

The device also features a temperature control mode while charging to help manage any accumulated heat during a charge cycle. Furthermore, OnePlus has upgraded the Ace 2 Pro with aerospace-grade cooling wick heat away and keep the device running at its maximum potential.

This will likely aid the phone's gaming potential which delivers a smooth experience at around 120 fps. The Ace 2 Pro's gaming strength is enhanced with the inclusion of HyperBoost 2.0 for a frame rate stability that's pushed by an extra 10%.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is going for strength and performance with the Ace 2 Pro by offering a maximum of 24GB of RAM, which is double that of many premium Android phones and three times as much as you'll find in many of Samsung's recent flagships. This particular variant contains 1TB of storage, while the Chinese brand also offers the device in lower configurations, including 12/256GB and 16/512GB. OnePlus appears confident that, throughout many years of use, the Ace 2 Pro's memory will stand up to the test without faltering.

With its China release, the Ace 2 Pro is available for pre-orders in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray.

The device has a starting price of ¥2,999, which is roughly $410 USD. It's unclear if OnePlus will look to release the Ace 2 Pro globally, but if it does, it could be repackaged as the OnePlus 11T.