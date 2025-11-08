What you need to know

The OnePlus 12 has started receiving its OxygenOS 16 update in India, alongside the OnePlus Open foldable.

The update is immense, bringing in a smoother OS experience, enhanced visuals, app refreshes, AI, and much more.

It was confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will debut in the U.S. in November.

Past-gen OnePlus device owners have been waiting on their promised OxygenOS 16 update to arrive, and it's finally happening, right on schedule.

Late this week, OnePlus officially announced that its 12 series is now receiving its OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) update. One thing to note is that the patch is arriving first for users in India. Users in other regions, like the U.S. and Europe, should start seeing it next week, if not a couple more weeks into November (not unusual). For those in India, the company states the patch bears firmware vCPH2573_16.0.0.201(EX01).

The changelog is massive, as is an update of this caliber. We'll highlight some of the major talking points, but the remainder of the changelog can be viewed via the community forum.

A major change OnePlus 12 owners are in for is a much smoother OS experience. The post states that "apps now display animations that begin and end at intuitive places." Moreover, dragging and dropping UI elements to different spots on your phone should be much smoother/fluid. To make this happen, OnePlus states OxygenOS 16 introduces the Trinity Engine, which "optimizes workload and resources on the fly, maintaining smooth performance across videos, gaming, and extended camera use."

Mind Space is another big feature getting some new goodies in OxygenOS 16. OnePlus says users will find the Mind Assistant on its homepage, capable of getting you to your saved content quicker. The OnePlus 12's camera is getting some TLC, as it introduces motion photos through Master mode. An enhanced portrait mode facilitates more "creative control," alongside a text scanner mode.

Here are a few more notable highlights in OxygenOS 16:

New visual update for Photos brings an immersive, seamless browsing experience

Photo albums are now easier to navigate with clearer categories and personalized sorting for frequently used ones

New Home screen icons showcase lifelike visuals and intricate detail through light field styling

Enjoy a cleaner, more organized Home screen with optimized grid and layout—making icons, folders, and widgets look tidier than ever

Introduces an uncluttered Home screen design by removing text beneath icons

Right on Schedule

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It's also worth mentioning that the OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable, is receiving the OxygenOS 16 update this week in India, too.

While the OnePlus 15 already launched with OxygenOS 16 (U.S. debut confirmed in November), consumers with the company's past-gen phones were patiently waiting for their turn. It was confirmed in October that OnePlus was planning to begin in November with its OxygenOS 16 rollout, intended to hit the OnePlus 13 series and the 12 first. These devices have already started receiving the update, which means users in more regions should start seeing it soon, as November continues.

Devices slated for December include the OnePlus 11 5G, 11R 5G, Nord 5, Nord CE5, Nord 4, and Nord 3 5G.

When OxygenOS 16 was first revealed, it was touted as a software that truly knows the user. A revamped interface with customizable themes and improved app visuals with even more AI were among its major highlights.