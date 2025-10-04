Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung may finally close the gap with Pixel, bringing Galaxy users new Android features much faster.

Firmware leaks confirm the shift, showing SDK 36.1 and BP4A tied to Android 16 QPR2.

Google’s Trunk Stable model is the secret sauce, making it easier for Samsung to sync updates with Android’s cycle.

Samsung is supposedly getting ready for a big shift in how it handles software updates, and One UI 8.5 is at the center of it.

While the version number makes it sound like a minor refresh, this release is actually built on Android 16 QPR2, Google’s upcoming quarterly platform release, according to Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman.

That’s a big deal because most smartphone makers, Samsung included, usually skip over Google’s quarterly updates and bundle those features into the next full Android version. Samsung jumping in earlier is expected to tighten the gap between Galaxy users and Pixel owners when it comes to getting new Android features.

Early signs of this change appeared in a leaked firmware build with SDK version 36.1 and the build prefix BP4A, both linked to Android 16 QPR2. This points to Samsung syncing its update schedule more closely with Google.

Google’s Trunk Stable model enables the shift

A big part of that is thanks to Google’s Trunk Stable model, a framework that allows OEMs to integrate Android changes faster and with fewer headaches, as per Rahman. If Samsung sticks with this path, your favorite Galaxy phones could start getting Android’s newest tools without months of waiting around.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

So, what’s in the pipeline with One UI 8.5? Quite a bit. On the interface side, users can expect an expanded dark theme, a forced icon theming option, lock screen widget support, and a universal cursor when using external displays. There’s also more granular control over haptic feedback and better APIs to adjust app layouts across different devices.

For media, Samsung is bringing in improvements like new AAudio APIs, an HDR/SDR brightness slider, enhanced media router privacy, and personal audio sharing via the output switcher.

Privacy and security get some key updates too. One UI 8.5 is expected to extend Identity Check to more apps, not just system features, while also adding USB-level protection, local parental controls, and toggles for phone theft protection.

It’s worth noting that not every feature spotted in this leaked build is guaranteed to make it into the final release. Still, the overall takeaway is that One UI 8.5 could be Samsung making a statement that it’s ready to deliver Android improvements faster, without leaving Galaxy users waiting until Android 17.