What you need to know

The Motorola Edge 70 officially debuts on November 5, marking Motorola’s entry into the ultra-thin smartphone race.

It packs a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery, far larger than what rival thin phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge or iPhone Air offer.

It also supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging to keep downtime minimal.

Motorola is preparing to enter the ultra-thin phone market with its upcoming Edge 70, and a recent company leak gives us a good idea of what’s coming.

The company has officially confirmed that the phone will be unveiled on November 5, 2025. What’s immediately drawing attention is just how thin this device appears to be. Multiple reports suggest the Edge 70 could measure less than 6mm, making it one of the slimmest smartphones on the market.

Even with its slim design, Motorola appears to be keeping performance in mind. According to the company's teaser, the Edge 70 will include a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery, which offers better energy density than standard lithium-ion batteries. This battery is much larger than those found in other ultra-thin phones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone Air.

The phone will also support 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, which should make battery anxiety a thing of the past. Under the hood, the Edge 70 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the software side, it will reportedly ship with Android 16 right out of the box.

Vibrant visuals

Display-wise, leaks mention a 6.67-inch P-OLED panel with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Photography fans can expect a dual 50MP rear camera setup, with the main lens offering optical image stabilization.

The phone is also said to have IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass i7 protection, and an AI-powered button on the side for smart shortcuts.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Motorola is also leaning into design flair with Pantone-certified color options, including Bronze Green, Gadget Gray, and Lily Pad, giving the phone a more premium aesthetic. Early retailer listings suggest the device will be priced somewhere between €799 and €899, though some leaks hint at a lower €690 starting price in select regions.

The main appeal of the Motorola Edge 70 may be its balance of style and performance. If the 4,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery lives up to expectations, Motorola could raise the bar for ultra-thin smartphones. We’ll find out more at the official launch on November 5, but for now, the Edge 70 stands out as one of Motorola’s most promising designs in recent years.