What you need to know

Motorola is expected to debut an Edge 70 at some point this year, and a recent leak regards an alleged promo video.

The video showed off the phone, reiterating previous rumors of a flat display, and slightly altered camera array, and raised camera lenses.

The tipster claims the phone could be under 6mm thin, an aspect the leaked clip tries to highlight by turning the phone to its side.

Previous rumors claim the device could rock MediaTek's Dimensity 7000 SoC and roughly 12GB of RAM.

Rumors about Motorola's next Edge series phone continue, as the latest report highlights an alleged promo video.

Well-known X tipster Evan Blass reportedly posted an alleged video, which looks like Motorola's promotional material, showcasing the upcoming Edge 70 (via Android Authority). The video shows off the fresh design we saw rumored back in September, with a completely flat display and a slightly altered square camera array that slides further onto the back panel, rather than sitting in the corner.

The clip rolls on to show off a few colors (two green variants and black), but the kicker is its apparent thin device focus. The video turns the phone to its side, showing off how thin it is.

The tipster backs this up, claiming the phone will measure somewhere under 6mm. It seems like Motorola wants to bring its smartphone line into the recent trends sweeping phone OEMs as of late, like Samsung. The clip shows off its selfie camera, furthering the flat display rumors, as well as a brief look at its on-device AI. There was a banner present in the video that said, "Explore with Perplexity."

For now, it's unclear when specifically Motorola will reveal this new phone, but the publication reiterates rumors that have said it could take place in October. As usual, these phones are released in China before hitting global markets.

The next Edge

The sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70. pic.twitter.com/I3WorcyvTjOctober 3, 2025

Edge 70 leaks have been light, but some of the earlier reports this year showed off a design that looked like the 2024 model. Since then, several months later, the narrative changed, and now it seems Motorola is going for a refreshed Edge design. A recently leaked render showed off the device's small changes, like its flat display and shifted square camera array. Additionally, it seems Moto could add colored accents to the raised lenses that would complement the phone's color.

Specifications rumors have been light, stating the phone could sport MediaTek's Dimensity 7000 SoC and 12GB of RAM.

What Motorola could offer for its camera array isn't known. Last year's delivered a 50MP primary lens and a 10MP telephoto lens, so there's a chance we could see the same thing for the Edge 70.