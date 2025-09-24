Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

A new leak regarding the Moto Edge 70 suggests the company has taken strides to slightly alter what was previously speculated for its design.

It seems the phone could opt for a flat display and flat slides, something the Edge 2025 and Edge 2024 didn't do, as those had curved-edges.

The camera array is allegedly slightly altered, as it doesn't sit right in the corner, and it has seemingly raised its lenses with colored accents.

Previous rumors have suggested the Edge 70 could stick close in design to the Edge 2025 and Edge 2024, but that hasn't aged well.

It's been a few months since anything about the next-gen Moto Edge has surfaced, but this new leak claims the company switched up its design ever-so-slightly.

A new leak on X, posted by tipster Evan Blass, claims to be Motorola's upcoming promotional material for the Moto Edge 70 (via Android Headlines). The imagery shows off the alleged phone from the side, with glimpses at its display and camera array. The leak suggests the Edge 70 will sport a flat display with rounded corners, a design choice that's become commonplace in the industry.

The image is also pushing the idea that the phone will be thin, stating, "impossibly thin and incredibly tough."

When we get to the rear panel, the camera array is slightly different from what we've seen Motorola provide this year with the Moto Edge 2025 (Edge 60) and even the Edge 2024 (Edge 50). Instead of being nestled against the top left corner, the camera array takes space a little further into the back panel, leaving space between it and the side. It seems the Edge 70 could sport three cameras on its slightly raised array.

Additionally, Motorola could have some colored accents inbound for the phone. The alleged promo material shows the camera could be raised off the array, kind of like what you'd find with Samsung. Those raised lenses could have colored rings around them.

The rumors have... changed?

We started hearing about Motorola's next Edge series model back in May. Back then, the rumors were different, as posts claimed the device would remain similar to what we've seen this year with the Edge 60 and with the Edge 50 in 2024. Rumors claimed Motorola was sticking to its curved-edge display and a camera system positioned in the corner on the back of the phone.

The alleged renderings back then pointed toward as much, while also showing off lenses that were flush to its array, not lifted like we've seen rumored today.

It's difficult to tell which way we're going, especially since rumors now conflict. As far as launch goes, nothing's really certain. Older rumors claimed we would see it this month, perhaps around September 24. That's only a day away, and Motorola hasn't exactly hyped up a new Edge recently. So, we'll have to wait and see.

There were a few more rumors mentioned in those older leaks, such as the Edge 70 may rock MediaTek's Dimensity 7000 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The Edge's predecessor featured a 50MP primary, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, so speculation says we could see something close to this again.