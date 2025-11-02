What you need to know

Motorola’s new Edge 70 quietly went live on its European sites, clearly targeting the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge crowd.

It’s ridiculously thin at 5.99mm and light at 159g, yet built tough with aircraft-grade aluminum, Gorilla Glass 7i, and a nylon-textured back.

Despite its slim frame, it packs a massive 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Motorola has quietly listed its new Edge 70 smartphone on its European websites, and it looks like a direct jab at the ultra-thin phone market dominated by the iPhone Air and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. But where its rivals famously compromised, the Edge 70 is showing up with a feature that thin phones almost never have: a massive battery.

The main selling point of the Motorola Edge 70 is its body, which is ridiculously thin at just 5.99mm, and it weighs only 159 grams. The frame is aircraft-grade aluminum, the front is Gorilla Glass 7i, and the back has a unique nylon-textured finish.

It also packs both an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD 810H durability. It’s available in three Pantone-certified colors: Lilly Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.

Premium build, no compromises

(Image credit: Motorola Poland)

Inside the super-slim chassis, Motorola stuffed a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery. That’s a huge capacity for any phone, let alone one this thin. It also supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless.

However, this isn't a flagship-spec monster. It’s a strategic mid-range play, running on the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage. The display is a 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 2712 x 1220 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Camera-wise, you get a 50MP main camera with optical stabilization, a 50MP ultrawide with macro capabilities, and a 50MP selfie camera. It ships with Android 16 alongside a promise of four major OS updates and six years of security patches.

The global version of what was the China-only X70 Air, the Edge 70 is priced at €799/£699 (via GSMArena).

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Motorola is taking a big risk with this launch. The ultra-thin phone market is facing challenges, and a Nikkei Asia report says iPhone Air sales are weak because customers want phones that last longer. Motorola is betting it has found the sweet spot: a phone that’s thin enough to feel futuristic but thick enough to house a battery that actually works.