Motorola is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip for the flagship Edge 70 Ultra

Motorola appears to be gearing up for an Edge 70 Ultra launch, marking the first non-folding Ultra phone in two years.

The Edge 70 Ultra could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform.

The flagship phone would pair the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with an Adreno GPU and 16GB of RAM

Motorola might be gearing up to release a new flagship phone called the Edge 70 Ultra. It would add a premium offering to the existing Edge 70 lineup, which debuted in some regions earlier this month. Now, reliable leaker Evan Blass is reporting the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will indeed be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, confirming an earlier rumor. This would put the Edge 70 Ultra behind flagship models like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, but ahead of the rest of the Edge 70 series.

It'll be the first non-folding "Ultra" model from Motorola in a few years, since the brand skipped an Edge 60 Ultra for the previous generation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Evan Blass says the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip will be inside of Motorola's unannounced flagship, codenamed "Urus." Blass adds that this model will be likely branded as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Qualcomm's just-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC is set to power Motorola's upcoming, non-foldable flagship, codenamed Urus and likely branded as Edge 70 Ultra.November 26, 2025

The leak comes mere days after Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. The lower-tier chip is still considered a flagship offering, built on TSMC's 3nm process node and packing solid AI and gaming performance. The chip could be paired with an Adreno 829 GPU and 16GB of memory in the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra rumors point to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, not Elite

This report from Blass confirms an earlier leak, which revealed the Chinese variant of the Edge 70 Ultra in alleged benchmark results. That rumor claimed the phone's model number could be XT2603-1, and it was thought the phone could be branded the Moto X70 Ultra. Now, it's looking more like Motorola will go with the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra name.

The leaked benchmarks claim the Edge 70 Ultra scored 2,636 on single-core tests, while it earned 7,475 for multi-core performance. That's below what we've come to expect from Qualcomm's Elite-branded chips, but still impressive.

With Motorola's non-folding flagship allegedly opting for the lesser Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the company's only phone to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor could be the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026.