Leaked benchmarks suggest a new Motorola 'Ultra' flagship is coming soon, and with a new Snapdragon chipset

Motorola may be preparing to launch the Edge 70 Ultra soon.

The Chinese variant of the phone was likely spotted in new benchmarking results.

Motorola recently launched the Edge 70 in select regions, following its release in China.

Motorola skipped an Edge 60 "Ultra" flagship this year, so there's a lot riding on this launch.

Motorola has already kicked off its 2026 lineup with a couple of affordable phones and the ultra-thin Edge 70, but the company may have another flagship on the way, which could be worth paying attention to.

A more premium Edge 70 Ultra may have just been spotted, hinting that a release could be imminent. According to a post on X, the phone is expected to be powered by one of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, providing details about not only the phone but also the chipset that Qualcomm has only teased.

The phone will apparently be paired with an Adreno 829 GPU and 16GB of RAM, putting it in flagship territory. IT will also run Android 16 out of the box, which is a given at this point. Aside from that, we don't have any other spec details about the phone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 details have surfaced via a Geekbench listing for the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra (model XT2603-1).Scores:• Single-core: 2636• Multi-core: 7475Specifications:• CPU: 2 × 3.65GHz + 6 × 3.32GHz• GPU: Adreno 829• OS: Android 16• RAM: 16GB pic.twitter.com/zsbboja2KbNovember 11, 2025

The XT2603-1 model number for the phone suggests that we're looking at the Chinese variant of the phone, which could be called the Moto X70 Ultra, per the company's usual naming convention.

What we don't know is whether Motorola will follow the Edge 70's lead and adopt an ultra-thin profile. The phone, which has just launched in Europe, measures only 5.99mm in thickness. While not quite as slim as the iPhone Air or Galaxy S25 Edge, it sports a much larger 4,800mAh battery and weighs only 159g.

Given that Motorola skipped launching the Edge 60 Ultra, we may not have to wait too long for a full reveal, although it will likely be released in China before reaching other regions.

More details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Interestingly, it appears that Motorola may opt for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a chipset that has not yet been fully unveiled. It's positioned under the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but will presumably sit next to it to allow companies to develop lower-cost flagships.

It looks like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will feature a 2 × 3.65GHz + 6 × 3.32GHz configuration, with Qualcomm's Oryon cores at the helm. According to the benchmarks, the phone scores 2,636 on single-core performance, while the multi-core score is 7,475. Notably, these numbers are, of course, lower than the Elite version of the chip, but they also fall below benchmarks for phones we've tested running the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Qualcomm flagship SoCs in descending order:8 Elite Gen 5 > 8 Elite > 8 Gen 5 > 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5CPU: 2 × 4.61GHz + 6 × 3.63GHzGPU: Adreno 840Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4)CPU: 2 × 4.32GHz + 6 × 3.53GHzGPU: Adreno 830Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (successor to Snapdragon… pic.twitter.com/gNtut7CNTtNovember 11, 2025

On the plus side, the performance should still be sufficient for most people, and the chip will likely still be capable of on-device AI features. It also suggests that the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra may not be quite as pricey as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones.