Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Rumors claim Xiaomi is working on a 17 Ultra model, as a new database listing shows it picking up new connectivity support.

The phone could feature satellite connectivity support; however, rumors state only the Chinese variant has received certification.

Additional rumors claim the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could launch in 2026 with four cameras, and one of them could arrive at 200MP.

There are more rumors concerning Xiaomi and another flagship-level phone, a device that could sport the "Ultra" tag and keep users connected without a cell signal.

Over the weekend, a rumor surfaced regarding an alleged "Xiaomi 17 Ultra" that's reportedly gone through an important certification hoop, per Gizmochina. This is a Chinese listing, and the publication claims the device has received certification for satellite connectivity capabilities. The post mentions that it's spotted three different model numbers for the alleged Xiaomi 17 Ultra: 2512BPNDAG, 2512BPNDAI, and 25128PNA1C.

The first two concern a version for Global and India. However, the final number is for the Chinese release, and that's the one that's received the satellite support certification.

According to the publication, the phone is approved to utilize Tiantong-1 and Beidou technology, bringing satellite text messaging and calls to consumers. If Tiantong sounds familiar, it's because Huawei's tri-fold, the Mate XT, features that technology for satellite connectivity, as well.

Rumors claim that Xiaomi isn't seeking a "17 Ultra" launch until 2026, but when that happens, we could see UWB (ultra-wideband) support with it.

Xiaomi's going for the quadra

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The rumors don't end there, as another spotted by GSMArena from Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, touches on its cameras. This 17 Ultra could differentiate itself from the other three, opting for an alleged quadruple camera system instead of a triple. The tipster claims the 17 Ultra could receive three 50MP cameras and one 200MP lens. The social media post states the phone could receive a "new optical technology periscope" and "revolutionary imaging features" (machine-translated).

Specifics on these camera strengths weren't given, like those concerning the primary lens and so forth.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The end of September already held the launch of Xiaomi's 17 series, which brought three new phones: the base 17, the 17 Pro, and the 17 Pro Max. While the base model gives us some Apple iPhone vibes, the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature the "Dynamic Back Display." This display fully immerses its cameras within a screen, giving a foldable cover display experience, but on a slab phone.

From this screen, users can customize their watch face, find notifications, and much more at a glance. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max's display comes in at around 6.9 inches, and, per Gizomchina's rumors, the Ultra model could slip in at around 6.8 inches.