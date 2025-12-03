What you need to know

Moto Edge 70 Ultra rumors advance, as an alleged render of the device showing off its rear panel appear.

The device is seemingly retaining a square camera housing like the regular Edge 70; however, the panel could receive a textured, soft material.

Previous rumors claim the Edge 70 Ultra could sport Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which brings flagship-level power to affordable phones.

A set of alleged promotional renders for Motorola's suspected Edge 70 Ultra have surfaced, and it seems to want to sit on a premium throne.

Earlier today (Dec 2), a leak by Android Headlines seemingly showed off what Motorola is cooking up for its Edge 70 Ultra. The leaked rendering seems official, given the level of detail present in the imagery, though it's always worth waiting until Motorola's official say-so. Nevertheless, the post claims that the Edge 70 Ultra could retain a camera housing design similar to the Edge 70 series that launched early in November.

The company is seemingly sticking with that squared housing, as well as offering a triple camera setup with an LED flash present at the bottom right of the box.

There's one major difference to note in this leak: the Edge 70 Ultra could offer a soft, textured back. As the publication also notes, the renderings purport a material shift from the Edge 70, one that looks as if it were made from fabric. The renders show that the panel is textured, potentially improving how the device feels in the hand without a case. It'd be quite a change from the Moto Edge Plus (2023), which had a glass back that was extremely slippery in hand, and would likely cause the device to take a slippery spill.

The leaks don't divulge much more information; however, the device will retain its volume rocker and power button on its right side. Its display is an object of concern, as this leak doesn't show it. The Edge 70 launched with a completely flat display, which may feel more comfortable to hold than the Edge series' old curved screen. While it may feel likely that Motorola will keep the display flat, there's nothing certain yet.

Gearing up for an Ultra

Per the publication, the Edge 70 Ultra is rumored to retain a display size similar to the standard Edge 70, which is 6.6 inches; however, a small change might hit its chip. Recent rumors, after allegedly spotting the phone in a benchmark, suggest the Edge 70 Ultra could sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. It's also been speculated that the phone will be paired with the Adreno 829 GPU and 16GB of RAM.

Regarding its chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 just launched last month, bringing flagship-level performance to budget phones. Qualcomm states its newest chip offers strong gaming capabilities, alongside AI and strong performance gains over its previous affordable device-oriented chip. The SoC utilizes the company's Oryon CPU cores, which speaks volumes to its reported performance gains this year.

Rumors aren't clear about when the market could see the Edge 70 Ultra, though there are theories that it could happen in early to mid-2026.