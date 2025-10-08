Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 16 update for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro.

The update focuses on simplicity, security, and connectivity with new features like Notification Auto Grouping.

The update also adds features like Instant Hotspot, refreshed UI, and detailed battery and device health stats.

It is starting to feel like the season of updates. Samsung just began rolling out One UI 8, based on Android 16, for its flagship devices, while Google kicked off its Android 16 rollout nearly two months ago. Now, Motorola is joining the party as the company has started rolling out the Android 16 update for several Edge series phones.

Motorola today (Oct 8) announced that Android 16 is now available for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. While Motorola isn't known for delivering major Android updates this early, the company says it is "reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates" with this rollout.

In terms of new features, Motorola says its Android 16 update is "designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity." One of the key additions is Notification Auto Grouping, which automatically combines multiple alerts from the same app when they arrive in quick succession to reduce clutter.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Motorola has also added support for the Instant Hotspot feature, allowing users to enable hotspot on their Motorola phone directly from their Android tablet or Chromebook when signed in with the same Google account. The company claims to have refreshed parts of the UI and system settings as well.

Speaking of settings, Motorola has also introduced expanded battery insights with Android 16 that now include detailed stats like battery health, along with new device diagnostics and component health monitoring tools.

Lastly, the Android 16 update brings support for Modes such as Sleeping, Driving, and Working. Another notable feature that the company has added here is quick access to the Advanced Protection settings, which lets users access new anti-theft tools and identity check directly from the Settings app.

For now, the Android 16 update is rolling out to the three Edge series devices. Motorola hasn't confirmed when it will expand to other flagships like the Moto Razr Ultra or budget Moto G series, but the rollout should follow soon.