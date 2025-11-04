Motorola's new phones are easy on your wallet, and just in time for holiday shopping

What you need to know

Motorola is launching the Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026, which feature similar designs and share some specs.

The Moto G 2026 comes with a 50MP camera system, 30W charging, and is available in two Pantone colors.

The Moto G Play 2025 features 5G connectivity, a 32MP camera system, and is available soon, starting at just $169.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

While companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi focus on new high-end Android phones for 2026, Motorola is unveiling its first budget-friendly smartphones as part of the Moto G family. These phones will be available before the end of the year and cost less than $200, making them likely choices for anyone in the market for a cheap Android phone, especially as we approach Black Friday.

The Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026 are very similar phones, both in terms of design and specs. As for what's the same, they both feature 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD panels and Motorola's more recent design language, which resembles many of the company's latest phones. They even share the same dimensions and weight.

The Moto G 2026 in both Panton colors. (Image credit: Motorola)

They're powered by the MediaTek 6300, a decent mid-range chip that should be able to handle daily use just fine, even with 4GB of RAM (which can be expanded to 12GB via RAM Boost). It's actually a big deal for the Moto G Play 2026, as it's the first time a Play model will come with 5G connectivity. It's the same chip powering the Moto G Power 2025, so hopefully that translates to a better experience than the last Play model we reviewed.

There's also a slight bump in battery capacity, which is now 5,200mAh. Motorola promises up to two days of battery life, which is certainly a draw.

Finally, both phones run Android 16 out of the box, with support for Gemini and Circle to Search. Motorola is promising two OS upgrades and three years of software updates, which is a very slight but welcome improvement.

The same but different

The Moto G Play 2026. (Image credit: Motorola)

The body and heart are the same, but what separates the Moto G 2026 from the Moto G Play 2026? Firstly, the camera system is likely a bit better on the former, as the Moto G 2026 sports a 50MP primary camera, while the Play makes do with a 32MP sensor. Other sensors are essentially auxiliary (macro, ambient light) and likely serve only to give the phones the appearance of having more robust camera systems than they actually do, but Motorola promises "stunning results" with the AI-powered cameras.

The Moto G 2026 also has double the storage at 128GB and supports faster charging, 30W wired versus 18W on the Moto G Play 2026.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Moto G 2026. (Image credit: Motorola)

Finally, the Moto G 2026 will be available in two Pantone colors: Slipstream and Cattleya Orchid, the latter of which is a very vibrant purple-like hue. The Moto G Play is only available in Pantone Tapestry, which is a rather muted blue. As is the norm with Motorola phones, you can expect faux leather to cover the rear, while Gorilla Glass 3 protects the front.

In time for the holidays

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G Play 2026 is the cheapest model of the two and will be available first. Starting at just $169, it'll hit retailers and carrier stores on November 13, expanding availability in the coming months. Canadian buyers can also grab the phone on the same day via Motorola's online store.

The Moto G 2026 will be available for $199 at Motorola.com and select carrier stores starting December 11, with availability expanding to more retailers and carriers on January 15. Canadian buyers can also get the phone on December 11 on Motorola's storefront.