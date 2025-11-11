The Moto G Stylus (2025) is a midrange masterpiece, and it just scored a record discount for Black Friday

The Motorola Moto G Stylus boasts a nice stylus, a pOLED screen, a good camera set, and a fair price tag.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Why wait two more weeks when the early Black Friday phone deals are already starting to go live? For example, buyers can get the Motorola Moto G Stylus for $100 off during Amazon's early Black Friday sale right now, bringing the price down to just under $300.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus included. It also features a 6.7-inch pOLED screen, as well as both a regular and ultrawide camera lens. Like most Motorola phones, it also features the vegan leather, anti-slip backing, and the latest edition of the phone comes with a MIL-STD-810H durability rating, meaning that it's rated even for military standard durability. It also comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, so it can definitely take a bit of a beating if you're looking for something particularly strong and waterproof.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon for the Early Black Friday sale

<p>Amazon's early Black Friday sale has cut 25% off the price of this year's Motorola Moto G Stylus, marking $100 in savings. This phone is a good pick for those who want a good stylus, and for those looking for a deal on a solid mid-level phone.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good Motorola deal on a versatile stylus phone; you need a phone with good cameras and an ultrawide lens; you want something that's particularly durable when it comes to drops, spills, and overall water and dust resistance.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't really care about having a stylus included with your phone; you'd rather go with a premium-level stylus phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The 2025 Motorola Moto G Stylus not only comes with a stylus, but users also like its 6.7-inch pOLED screen, which features a Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has the luxurious-feeling vegan leather back that Motorola buyers love, along with a headphone jack, a 50MP wide lens and a 13MP ultrawide, in addition to a 32MP front camera. This phone can also charge at speeds of up to 68W, in contrast with the 30W offered with the 2024 version.

Interestingly enough, Motorola only launched this year's Moto G Stylus with two vaguely blue colors, dubbed Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web. But if that bothers you, then maybe this $100 off deal can help you feel better about it.