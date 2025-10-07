Upgrade time! Our favorite Motorola phone just crashed to its lowest price EVER during Prime Day

Android phone deals are coming in hot during Prime Day, including $100 off this year's Motorola Edge. The Edge is our top pick out of the whole Motorola lineup, largely because of its midrange price point, long-lasting battery life, and an improved camera suite from previous generations.

Motorola Edge: $449.85 $349.85 for Amazon Prime Day The mid-range Motorola Edge is normally a tiny bit on the expensive side for what it offers, though it's still our favorite Moto phone. With a $100 price cut for Amazon Prime Day, however, it starts looking like an even more worthy pick, especially if you were looking to get something decent for under $350.

✅Recommended if: you want a decent mid-range phone with a long battery life, fast charging speeds and a good-looking display; you're looking for a good phone deal for under $350; camera quality is a major selling point for you when it comes to phones.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with industry-leading performance; you prefer having a long-term software update promise; you need a phone with more than 256GB of storage.

Like many of the best Motorola phones on the market, the Edge (2025) also includes the luxurious-feeling, vegan leather anti-slip back that users love, along with a vibrant 6.7-inch display.

This phone also comes with 256GB of storage and a wide range of AI features, super-fast charging speeds, and a reliable 5,200mAh battery. The 8GB of RAM straight out of the box also offers powerful multitasking performance for most. Beyond that, the Edge also boasts an ultrawide and macro lens, a telephoto, and a regular rear camera, as well as a powerful selfie camera.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

All in all, it's not a perfect device, but the price drop definitely helps with the Motorola Edge's value proposition, which is normally a little unbalanced. Add in a lack of promised updates and mid-level performance, and it definitely seems worth taking advantage of the discount instead of paying full price.

We've named the Edge the best Motorola phone for a handful of reasons, primarily because of its battery life, charging speeds, camera suite, and the vibrant 6.7-inch pOLED display. Like other Moto models, the Edge also includes a really nice anti-slip vegan leather backing, which feels good to hold and offers a little extra grip.

The Edge's performance is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and 8GB of RAM, while the display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Although it comes with Android 15 pre-loaded, arguably one of the biggest downsides of this phone is that it only comes with two years of OS updates, which can be a dealbreaker for some.

For others, however, a $100 discount might be the right time to pick it up, as we would normally consider it a bit on the expensive side for the specs it has to offer.