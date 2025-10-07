Upgrade time! Our favorite Motorola phone just crashed to its lowest price EVER during Prime Day
The midrange Motorola Edge just dropped into budget phone territory.
Android phone deals are coming in hot during Prime Day, including $100 off this year's Motorola Edge. The Edge is our top pick out of the whole Motorola lineup, largely because of its midrange price point, long-lasting battery life, and an improved camera suite from previous generations.
Motorola Edge: $449.85 $349.85 for Amazon Prime Day
The mid-range Motorola Edge is normally a tiny bit on the expensive side for what it offers, though it's still our favorite Moto phone. With a $100 price cut for Amazon Prime Day, however, it starts looking like an even more worthy pick, especially if you were looking to get something decent for under $350.
✅Recommended if: you want a decent mid-range phone with a long battery life, fast charging speeds and a good-looking display; you're looking for a good phone deal for under $350; camera quality is a major selling point for you when it comes to phones.
❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with industry-leading performance; you prefer having a long-term software update promise; you need a phone with more than 256GB of storage.
Like many of the best Motorola phones on the market, the Edge (2025) also includes the luxurious-feeling, vegan leather anti-slip back that users love, along with a vibrant 6.7-inch display.
This phone also comes with 256GB of storage and a wide range of AI features, super-fast charging speeds, and a reliable 5,200mAh battery. The 8GB of RAM straight out of the box also offers powerful multitasking performance for most. Beyond that, the Edge also boasts an ultrawide and macro lens, a telephoto, and a regular rear camera, as well as a powerful selfie camera.
All in all, it's not a perfect device, but the price drop definitely helps with the Motorola Edge's value proposition, which is normally a little unbalanced. Add in a lack of promised updates and mid-level performance, and it definitely seems worth taking advantage of the discount instead of paying full price.
We've named the Edge the best Motorola phone for a handful of reasons, primarily because of its battery life, charging speeds, camera suite, and the vibrant 6.7-inch pOLED display. Like other Moto models, the Edge also includes a really nice anti-slip vegan leather backing, which feels good to hold and offers a little extra grip.
The Edge's performance is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and 8GB of RAM, while the display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Although it comes with Android 15 pre-loaded, arguably one of the biggest downsides of this phone is that it only comes with two years of OS updates, which can be a dealbreaker for some.
For others, however, a $100 discount might be the right time to pick it up, as we would normally consider it a bit on the expensive side for the specs it has to offer.
