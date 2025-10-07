Ditch your regular slab phone because this 'iconic' foldable just got a price drop

If you're someone who's getting a tad bored with the same slab-like rectangular devices and are looking for a much more fun form factor, then the Motorola Razr 2025 is the phone you're most likely looking for. And the best part is that it just got an insane discount on all the fun color options, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

I might've been an iPhone user for most of my adult life, but the only phone that has ever truly captured my desire to switch is the Motorola Razr. My love for the Razr dates back to when I was nine years old, mesmerized by my mom's electric pink Moto Razr V3 as she so stylishly flipped it open. The fact that it has now become an almost creaseless flip phone that you can use as an old-school video recorder when it's closed, and it fits right in your pocket, is incredible. It was pricey at first, but that $100 price drop is seriously making me consider it!

14% off Motorola Razr 2025 (Pantone Parfait Pink): was $699.99 now $599.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr 2025 just hit its best price on Amazon, with a 14% discount on all the colorways, which is an epic deal! It is positioned as the most affordable way to get into the modern clamshell foldable market, with its stylish, pocketable flip phone form factor without the flagship price.

✅Recommended if: You're someone who wants to feel a different kind of phone in your hand that is not just sleek and stylish but is also a new-gen foldable with great durability and a massive 3.6-inch end-to-end pOLED cover display, that lets you get stuff done without flipping open the device.

❌Skip this deal if: You're someone who wants to have much clearer low-light images, despite having a 50MP lens, and wants to hang onto their device for more than three years, as Motorola's software commitment is much shorter than Samsung or Google (7 years of OS updates).

As for its foldable internal display, the phone features the same 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. Much like the Ultra and Plus models, the standard Razr gets an IP48 dust and water certification, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

At its core, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, a notch higher than its predecessor. Regarding its rear cameras, the standard model features a 50MP primary camera system and a 13MP ultra-wide camera equipped with a Macro Vision lens. The device retains its 32MP front camera from its predecessor.