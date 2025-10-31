This Motorola Razr Plus Halloween deal is a no-brainer, so grab it before it's dead!

Need a phone upgrade? Looking at one of those awesome flip phones with the folding glass screen inside? Motorola makes the best flip phones you can find thanks to an ergonomic design and a brilliant cover screen that's just as usable as the giant one inside, and now it's a whopping $500 off at Best Buy for Halloween weekend.

This deal is for the Midnight Blue model with 256GB of storage, but Best Buy also has $400 off the Spring Green color you see in the photo above. The color doesn't matter as much if you put a case on it so, in that case, might as well grab the blue one since it saves you $100 more. This deal lasts until Sunday, November 2.

Save 50% Motorola Razr Plus 2024: was $999.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Half off a phone that folds in half? Now that's just pure poetry! The Razr Plus 2024 is our favorite foldable phone of 2024 and still one of the best folding phones you can buy today. Plus, at half the price of this year's model and with several additional years of software updates left, it's a great choice for any reason.

If you're looking for a fun party trick during the holidays this year, whipping out the Razr and unfolding it is sure to turn some heads. While you're at it, don't forget that the cover screen works exactly like a normal Android phone (take that, Samsung), which means you can conveniently and quickly reply to messages, or just check the time and your latest notifications at a glance.

Since it folds in half, this one fits in any pocket or bag, something most modern phones struggle with. Even with that, you won't be without a big, beautiful screen once you unfold it. Plus, those two beautiful OLED panels are great even for PWM sensitive people since you can enable Motorola's brilliant flicker-reduction feature. It's a huge win-win-win.

Now, why choose the 2024 model over the Razr Plus 2025? The price is the obvious reason, and even though the 2025 model brings some improvements, they're absolutely not worth $500. Compare the spec sheets and you'll see what I mean:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Display (internal) 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640x1080, HDR10+, LTPO 165Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640 x 1080, HDR10+, 165Hz LTPO, 3000 nit peak brightness Display (external) 4-inch, pOLED, 1272 x 1080, 165Hz, LTPO, 2,400 nits peak brightness 4-inch, pOLED, 1272 x 1080, 165Hz, LTPO 2400 nit peak brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear Camera 1 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, Instant-all Pixel, Focus 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, Instant-all Pixel, Focus Rear Camera 2 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom Selfie Camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Audio 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Battery 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging Dimensions (open) 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Dimensions (closed) 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Weight 189g 189g

The only real difference here is that the 2025 model has dust resistance and a titanium hinge. Again, not worth $500, even if it is nice to have. The cameras, storage, RAM, processor, and all other specs are identical between the models, and I simply wouldn't recommend getting the 2025 model while the 2024 one is still sold, especially at $500 less.