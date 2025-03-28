The Motorola Razr 2024 is the best pocketable phone and it's on sale right now

Using a smartphone with a big screen is awesome. You get to see everything, it's easier to navigate with bigger touchable spots, and if your eyes aren't the best it's the only way to read text. But there can be one drawback: carrying it.

Something like the S25 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro XL is great, but I need a phone that fits in my front pocket a little better; I sit in a wheelchair, so there isn't a lot of room. That's why I fell in love with modern flip phones.

After trying both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr, the choice for me was easy — Moto all day. The front screen is simply a lot more useful and what's the point of having a front screen if it's not? I picked up mine while it was on sale, and since it's on sale again, now is a great time for you to pick up yours!

My favorite flippy phones are on sale right now

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon If you want to save a little cash or don't plan to play a ton of games, the regular Moto Razr (2024) is the best deal in foldables. It has a bit slower processor than the Plus version, but there's plenty of oompf to do, even gaming on lower settings.

There are differences between the regular Razr and the Razr Plus, with the Plus having a better processor being notable.

That doesn't mean the regular version is bad (it's the one I picked up); it just means that the Plus can do some things a bit faster. I play games and everything on my regular model and have no complaints.

There's also a 2025 version coming and might be worth waiting for, but I'm a firm believer in buying what you need when you need it and not waiting for the next great thing. Any improvements from year to year are minimal at best, no matter what phone makers try to tell us.

If you need a phone that opens up big yet folds up little, or you need to carry it around in your front pocket all day, the Moto Razr is the one to buy. I hate spending money and hate switching phones but I'm really glad I bought mine.