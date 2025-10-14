Ditch the brick phone! This thin Samsung phone has dropped 40% to its LOWEST PRICE EVER—but not for long

You can find several Android phone deals throughout the year, but it's admittedly rare to see devices drop this much in price. For a limited time, Amazon is offering 40% off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, bringing it down to its lowest price ever at just $730. The phone deal marks $490 in savings, all for a device that we love for its thin form factor and durable design, and its impressive battery life and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the manufacturer's thinnest phone yet, following suit with the trend to make the entire S25 lineup thinner than last year. Galaxy AI features are at the forefront of many modern Samsung phones, and the S25 Edge is no different, offering a broad range of AI tools that are becoming more and more integrated with the phone's features each year.

Compared to other S25 phones, the Edge does feature a slightly smaller battery and one fewer camera, but we thought that the thin design made up for a lot of these changes. Additionally, even with a smaller battery, the S25 Edge offers all-day battery life and 25W charging, which takes around 80 minutes to fully replenish the battery.

All in all, this is a really good pick at this price, and it's tough to say how long this discount will last.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB): $1,219.99 $729.99 at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is currently just $730 at Amazon, representing a massive 40% discount that brings the phone down to the cheapest price point it's ever seen. The S25 Edge is an impressively thin phone, and while it lacks a bit on cameras and charging speeds, it's a solid phone that's especially competitive at this low sticker price.

✅Recommended if: you like having a super-thin phone that still feels like a durable build; you have other Samsung Galaxy devices and you want optimal compatibility between them; you value having smooth, powerful performance on your phones but you don't want to pay a premium price tag.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a phone with industry-leading cameras and you'd rather consider upgrading to one of the best Samsung phones available; you prefer a phone with super-fast charging capabilities; you don't really care about having a phone with a thin design.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a solid phone that typically retails at over $1,200. This particular deal is for the 512GB storage version of the phone, and it's available in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue.

The powerful performance on the S25 Edge is backed by the capable Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy CPU, as well as 12GB of RAM that supports high levels of performance-intensive multitasking.

It's worth noting that the Edge doesn't include a telephoto lens, and the rest of its cameras feel a touch less sharp than the rest of the S25 lineup. But if that isn't a dealbreaker for you, this is a really good price and might be worth your consideration.