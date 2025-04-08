What you need to know

Motorola announced the launch of the G Stylus 2025 with a 6.7-inch pOLED display and a durable MIL-STD-810H rating.

The phone features a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 3-in-1 light sensor on a premium leather back panel.

Users are also in for Sketch to Image and Google's Circle to Search, alongside even more AI capabilities through Google Photos.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 arrives on April 17 for $399 at Amazon, Best Buy, and motorola.com.

Motorola's next-gen phone to encourage productivity and creativity is finally arriving for U.S.-based consumers.

The Motorola G Stylus (2025) was announced in a press release early today (Apr. 8) with an enhanced stylus experience and a "striking" design. Leading off the launch is a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED screen with a max 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola highlights the 2025 G Stylus display's 3,000nits of brightness, which it claims will keep its visuals high even in bright scenarios.

Keeping your G Stylus strong and durable is the military standard MIL-STD-810H rating, as well as IP68 water protection. Motorola states its focus on improving the phone's durability should help shield it from falls (~1.5 meters) and from being submerged in water (~1.5 meters up to 30 mins).

The back of the G Stylus 2025 features a premium leather finish around its camera array. This square housing consists of a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens (with macro lens integration), and a 3-in-1 light sensor. Motorola highlights its camera support for Moto AI, which delivers the "Photo Enhancement Engine."

The post states this feature works "automatically" to blend exposures and "preserve" your photo's rich colors and fine details. Additionally, the G Stylus 2025 contains AI features in Google Photos, which the company states may come in handy.

Player of the Game: the Stylus

(Image credit: Motorola)

As it says in the name, the stylus that Motorola's next-gen phone comes with has been outfitted with improvements to pair well with Sketch to Image and Google's Circle to Search. The company says users can opt to use the provided stylus to circle, highlight, or "tap text or images" to utilize Circle to Search's capabilities. Regarding Sketch to Image, potential G Stylus 2025 users can leverage the pen and Moto Note to put a new spin on their handmade doodles.

Elsewhere, the stylus' upgrades include a 6.4x boost in responsiveness when compared to the 2024 model.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Empowering your daily tasks on the G Stylus is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, users will find a 5,000mAh battery that will supposedly deliver roughly 40 hours of use on a single charge. Of course, its true usage times may vary depending on use, so be aware. The battery is paired with a 68W wired TurboPower charger and 15W wireless charging. Its wired charging method is said to give users "enough power for the day" on just a 15-minute charge cycle.

Other specs include Android 15, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Motorola expresses its inclusion of Moto Secure and ThinkShield to help protect users. The device has also been granted 2 major OS upgrades and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Availability

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola states the G Stylus (2025) will be available unlocked in the U.S. on April 17 on Amazon, Best Buy, and motorola.com for $399 in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web colors. Additional national retailers are said to receive the device "in the coming months."

More importantly, consumers can find the device at the previously listed date at Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, AT&T, Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and Boost Mobile "in the coming months."

Those in Canada can expect the phone at "select carriers" and motorola.ca by May 13.