Stylus users unite! Buyers can get up to $300 OFF this 2024 Motorola phone with a stylus at Best Buy

When it comes to finding good Android phone deals, sometimes it can be worthwhile to go with last year's models. For example, right now you can get up to $300 off last year's Moto G Stylus 5G at Best Buy when you let them connect it to your carrier for you. Even if you don't want to let them activate it for you, the retailer will still give you $200 off the price, marking half off and bringing the device down to $200.

While it is last year's model, you won't see this year's model get these kinds of discounts just yet, and it's still a decent phone. It features a good suite of cameras, a long lasting battery, Android 14 with some key improvements from prior generations, and a 6.7-inch OLED screen that users love. Plus, it comes with the stylus, a fingerprint sensor, and the classic vegan leather backing that makes Motorola phones feel great to hold.

The thing we like most about the Moto G Stylus lineup is its price tag, and it is worth noting that the 2025 was launched this year with the same $400 sticker price. However, we frequently see the Moto G stylus 2024 getting massive discounts like this one, so if you're looking for something cheap, this just might be the way to go.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $399.99 $99.99 with Best Buy activation Last year's Moto G Stylus 5G gets a discount of up to $300 at Best Buy right now when you have the retailer activate it for you. If you'd prefer to connect it to a carrier yourself, you can still get $200 off the phone, bringing the price to just $200. Price comparison: Amazon - $179.99 | Motorola - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you're a casual phone user who likes to have a built-in stylus for the touchscreen; you like phones that don't have the common glass backing, and you like Motorola's anti-slip backing; you'd like a phone that has powerful performance but a mid-range price point.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't looking for a phone that comes with a stylus; you prefer devices with long-term software update promises, like those from Samsung; you're looking for a phone that's filled with AI features and other fancy bells and whistles.

The 2025 Moto G Stylus 5G is the best Motorola phone with a stylus out there, but if you're looking for an even better price, the 2024 is still a worthy option. The 6.7-inch OLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a fingerprint sensor, and it also includes a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP wide lens, in addition to the 32MP selfie cam. For the normal $400 price point, even last year's model offers a really smooth performance experience, backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM.

From a value standpoint, this deal is definitely worth considering, especially if you don't mind letting Best Buy connect it to your carrier for you.