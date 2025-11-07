Moto G 2026 vs. Moto G Play 2026: How Motorola's new budget phones actually differ

Versus
By published

Both Moto G 2026 phones keep things affordable, but only one gives you a little extra bang for your buck.

If you've been wondering about the key differences between these two Moto G smartphones and which one suits you better, let's see how they compare.

Moto G 2026 vs. Moto G Play 2026: Price, color, and availability

Motorola unveiled the new Moto G smartphones on November 4, 2025. Similar to the previous Moto G series phones, these models target the budget segment for users seeking the best value for their money.

The Moto G 2026 is the pricier of the two, starting at $200 in the U.S. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's no higher storage option, but it's available in two beautiful Pantone colors: Slipstream and Cattleya Orchid. The phone isn't available for purchase right away, with sales in North America beginning on December 11, 2025.

The Moto G Play 2026, on the other hand, is the more affordable of the two and costs just $170. It will be available sooner, starting November 13, 2025, through Motorola's online store, other online retailers, and carrier outlets. The Moto G Play 2026 offers 64GB of onboard storage and, unlike its pricier sibling, comes in only one color: Pantone Tapestry.

Moto G 2026 vs. Moto G Play 2026: Design and display

Moto G 2026 colors next to each other

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has settled into a consistent design language for its budget phones, and the new Moto G models are no exception. Both the Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026 feature a similar design, characterized by a plain back, a slightly raised camera module that blends seamlessly into the rear panel, and the Motorola 'M' dimple in the center.

Design-wise, both smartphones appear nearly identical and share the same materials, including an eco-leather back and a plastic frame. They even share the same dimensions of 167.15 x 76.40 x 8.44 mm and weight of 202g. Both phones also have the same button placement with volume rocks and a power button on the right side of the phones, and a USB-C port and a headphone jack at the bottom.

Moto G 2026

(Image credit: Motorola display showing clouds in the sky)

While the camera module may appear to house a triple-camera setup with a flash, the actual camera hardware differs between the two devices, but more on that later.

Overall, there are a few design differences, except for color options. The Moto G 2026 comes in a vibrant purple hue and a light bluish tone, while the Moto G Play 2026 is available only in a muted blue variant.

Although the design may seem a little plain and uninspiring, Motorola has prioritized practicality by equipping both phones with an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. While it's no match for the IP68 rating found on modern flagships, it's still reassuring to know your phone can handle light rain and splashes.

A man using a Moto G Play 2026

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moving to the front, both phones are similar here, too. Both Moto G models feature a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screens reach up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, which, while not extreme, should ensure good outdoor visibility.

For protection, Motorola has used Gorilla Glass 3, which, although not as tough as the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used in many modern high-end phones, is reasonable for the price.

Moto G 2026 vs. Moto G Play 2026: Hardware and specs

Moto G 2026 on a table next to a cup of coffee

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto G smartphones have never been known for top-tier processors, and the same applies here. Both the Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026 ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. For those unaware, the Dimensity 6300 is an octa-core processor featuring two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz. The chipset is manufactured by TSMC using a 6nm process and is approximately a year old at this point. Graphics are handled by the Mali-G57 MP2 GPU.

It's not a high-end chipset that will blow you away, but it should handle daily tasks just fine. What's good, however, is that it brings 5G support to the Moto G Play series for the first time.

Motorola has used this chipset before in the Moto G Power 2025, and if things remain similar on the software side, performance should not "be as big of an issue as one might think," in the words of our own Derrek Lee.

Speaking of software, both the Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026 come with Android 16 pre-installed. Motorola includes familiar features like Moto Secure, Family Space, and Gestures, while also including some AI tools such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

Motorola is promising two OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the devices, which should arrive simultaneously since both phones share nearly identical hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specifications

Category

Moto G 2026

Moto G Play 2026

OS

Android 16

Two OS upgrades + three years of software updates

Android 16

Two OS upgrades + three years of software updates

Display

6.7-inch LCD, 120Hz, 1604 × 720 (HD+), Gorilla Glass 3, 1,000 nits peak

6.7-inch LCD, 120Hz, 1604 × 720 (HD+), Gorilla Glass 3, 1,000 nits peak

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM

4GB

4GB

Storage

128GB, expandable up to 1TB

64GB, expandable up to 1TB

Rear cameras

50MP main + 2MP macro

32MP main

Front camera

32MP

8MP

Ingress protection

IP52

IP52

Connectivity

5G (sub6), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Dual SIM

5G (sub6), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Dual SIM

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Yes

Yes

Security

Fingerprint reader, Face unlock

Fingerprint reader, Face unlock

Battery

5,200 mAh

5,200 mAh

Charging

30W USB-C fast wired charging

18W USB-C wired charging

Dimensions

167.15 x 76.40 x 8.44 mm; 202g

167.15 x 76.40 x 8.44 mm; 202g

Colors

Pantone Slipstream, Pantone Cattleya Orchid

Pantone Tapestry

In terms of other internals, both models offer 4GB of RAM, which is expandable up to 12GB via the RAM Boost software feature. The main difference lies in storage: the extra $30 for the Moto G 2026 gets you 128GB of internal storage, while the Moto G Play comes with just 64GB. Both phones support microSD expansion up to 1TB, which should be plenty for most of your apps, photos, games, and videos.

When it comes to battery life and charging, both models feature a 5,200mAh cell, with Motorola claiming up to two days on a single charge.

The difference is in charging speed: the Moto G 2026 supports 30W USB-C fast charging, while the Moto G Play caps at 18W. This could result in noticeable differences in real-world use, but we'll need more testing to confirm. Neither phone supports wireless charging.

Moto G 2026 vs. Moto G Play 2026: Cameras

Moto G Play 2026 on a wooden surface

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moving on to the camera setup, this is one of the main differences between the two Moto G models. The pricier Moto G 2026 features a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) paired with a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.5 aperture).

On the Moto G Play 2026, you only get a single 32MP rear sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, though it thankfully includes PDAF. The difference extends to the front cameras as well, as the Moto G 2026 sports a 32MP selfie shooter while the Moto G Play offers just an 8MP sensor.

Motorola promises "stunning results with minimal effort" from both phones, thanks to new AI enhancements, but we'll need to test both devices further to see how they perform in real-world conditions.

Moto G 2026 vs. Moto G Play 2026: Which should you buy?

Moto G 2026 on a surface next to a glass of orange juice

(Image credit: Motorola)

All things considered, the new Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026 are more alike than different. However, Motorola has introduced small but meaningful differences that make a noticeable impact in daily use.

The Moto G 2026 is designed for users seeking a higher level of polish and versatility in the budget segment, featuring slightly faster charging speeds, increased internal storage, and improved front and rear cameras. Meanwhile, the Moto G Play 2026 keeps things simple and affordable while still delivering a similar experience with the same battery and processor at a lower price.

Ultimately, if you're tight on budget, the Moto G Play 2026 will cover all your needs, but if you can stretch a little, the extra features on the Moto G 2026 make it worth the price difference.

Sanuj Bhatia
Sanuj Bhatia
Contributor

Sanuj is a tech writer who loves exploring smartphones, tablets, and wearables. He began his journey with a Nokia Lumia and later dived deep into Android and iPhone. He's been writing about tech since 2018, with bylines at Pocketnow, Android Police, Pocket-Lint, and MakeUseOf. When he's not testing gadgets, he's either sipping chai, watching football, or playing cricket.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.