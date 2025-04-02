What you need to know

The Edge 60 Fusion is built to be a strong mid-range handset with support to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD 810H, IP68, and IP69 ratings for durability.

It is also the first Motorola phone with Moto AI, offering assistive prompts and creative tools like Magic Canvas to enhance user experience.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, it includes a 6.67-inch pOLED display, up to 256GB storage, and a 5200mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Motorola has announced a new mid-range phone for multiple regions under its popular Edge series. The Edge 60 Fusion claims to be designed for consumers who are seeking a premium smartphone with its elegant design and AI-driven features.

The colors of the Edge 60 Fusion appear to be the initial highlight of the mid-range handset, including the materials utilized for the unique finish. Motorola has opted to use faux-leather and canvas-inspired back panels to bring a distinctive aesthetic to the handset. The inclusion of Pantone-validated colors is also a plus.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Edge 60 Fusion also touts itself as a durable device as it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection next to military standards (MIL-STD 810H) build and additionally it also has IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Moto AI has been incorporated into the latest handset, making it the first Motorola handset to feature it — to make "everyday tasks simpler and more intuitive." According to the company's blog post, the said AI features right out of the box include:

"Assistive prompts like Pay attention, which helps users record, transcribe, and summarize audio to create notes, and Remember this, which captures live moments or on-screen information when triggered, to more creative tools like Magic Canvas, which generates AI-created images from text prompts. Moto AI is there to make every experience on the Edge 60 Fusion smarter and more seamless. "

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Edge 60 Fusion packs in a 6.67-inch pOLED screen featuring Super HD resolution (1220p) and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The other perks of the display include support for Water Touch technology, which helps you use the device flawlessly when your hands are wet. It also supports DC dimming technology for a more comfortable viewing experience with less flickering.

For cameras, the Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, which is a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a three-in-one light sensor. On the front, the device relies on a 32MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device underneath is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and with support for RAM Boost. The onboard storage goes up to 256GB. There is a decent 5200mAh battery capacity that supports Motorola's 68W fast charging, which promises to give a full battery with eight minutes of charging.

Lastly, the device is shipping with Android 15 out of the box. The device is also promised with three OS updates alongside four years of security updates.

As for the pricing, the Edge 60 Fusion starts at £299.99 in the U.K., and Rs 20,999 for the Indian region. Motorola notes that its latest handset will be available in select countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.