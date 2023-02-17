MediaTek wants to put 200MP cameras on mid-range phones with its new chip

What you need to know

MediaTek announces a new mid-range Dimensity 7000 series chipset.

Dubbed Dimensity 7200, it comes with two Arm Cortex-A715 and six Cortex-A510 cores.

It also brings 200MP imaging capabilities for mid-range smartphones.

MediaTek has a new mid-range smartphone processor: the Dimesnity 7200. It comes after the launch of the chipset maker's Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 8200 SoCs last year. It is also the first inaugural chipset of its Dimensity 7000 series family of chips.

It uses a TSMC 4nm process similar to the flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset and promises AI imaging features, powerful gaming optimizations, improved 5G speeds, and extended battery life.

The Dimensity 7200 is built on two powerful Arm Cortex-A715 (second-gen ArmV9) cores with promised clock speeds of up to 2.8GHz coupled with six Cortex-A510 cores. These are further backed by MediaTek's AI Processing Unit (APU), dubbed MediaTek APU 650, which should improve AI tasks and AI-fusion processing.

During the announcement, MediaTek emphasized that the new chipset will power the upcoming mid-range smartphones this year and will strengthen gaming and photography smartphone experiences.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance," said CH Chen, deputy general manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

The chipset promises smoother and faster frame rates for gaming, backed by the Arm Mali-G610 MC4 GPU coupled with MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology. The latter uses AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings during the gameplay.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

In terms of photography capabilities, the Dimensity 7200 is here to support 200MP photos, which is a promising instance for any mid-range device, especially since we only recently started seeing these sensors pop up in flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It involves MediaTek Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, which further helps capture 4K video and brings additional camera enhancements.

The latest MediaTek chipset comes with AI-based SDR-to-HDR video playback ability. Besides, to view videos, the chipset can also support phones with Full HD+ displays at 144Hz and includes the latest standards such as HDR10+, CUVA HDR, and Dolby HDR.

Moreover, the chipset highlights solid 5G connectivity, and like the Dimensity 8200, it also equips 3GPP Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem up to 4.7Gbps speeds. The other connectivity options include support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth LE Audio, and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for audio. The chipset further supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR in supported regions.

MediaTek says that we can expect the new smartphones powered by the chipset to arrive globally soon.