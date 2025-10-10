What you need to know

Samsung's Android XR Headset allegedly to feature advanced sensors and eye-tracking capabilities for immersive experiences.

The headset supposedly runs on One UI XR, boasting a 4K micro-OLED display and Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor.

Rumored launch date for the this headset ciuld be set for October 21 or 22.

We've seen ample teasers of Samsung's Android XR Headset, also known as Project Moohan, at both MWC and Google I/O this year. Although we still don't know exactly when this headset is set to launch or what it will be called, the recent leak provides us with all the information we need about Samsung's upcoming headset.

Sensors and controls

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

According to several images posted by Android Headlines, the alleged VR headset will have six cameras on the front and two lenses internally, and these lenses will be covered with a spongy, "soft-touch material" that will "hold" the headset on your face. The leak claims that the headset weighs only 545 grams.

Additionally, in the front, the headset will be equipped with sensors under the glass, that is said to detect gestures and eye movement. "The ones in the top-left, top-right, bottom-left, and bottom-right corners are for hand tracking, and two round sensors at the bottom of the headset, next to the nose cutout, will pick up on your hand gestures." Another "depth sensor" is located close to the user's forehead, which will supposedly help gauge your surroundings.

Furthermore, the device could showcase four eye-tracking cameras that use infrared LEDs and AI to track the user's pupils "at all times." The images show that the headset features two top buttons: a volume control and a "Top button." This launches apps and the UI, or long-pressed, accesses Google Gemini.

The headset's bottom seems to feature air vents, various sensors (including hand movement), and multiple microphones that will be advanced enough to detect the difference between the user's speech and someone speaking to them.

The headset will supposedly come with two controllers, with 6 DoF and analog sticks. It will also have haptic feedback for accurate 3D movement tracking and enhanced immersion.

One UI for XR

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The leak claims that this headset will run on "One UI XR." The screenshots posted by the publication show some Camera, Gallery, Google Chrome, Maps, YouTube, Netflix, and more. It seems from the screenshots that users will be able to customize some icons that they need handy above the larger list of applications, as seen in the "top menu, which has home, Google, and Gemini, with other icons for controls.

As for its specs, the website states that the headset will feature a 4K micro-OLED display across two screens. Powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, it will allegedly support spatial audio, gestures, AI, and tracking. Navigation is via a right-stem touchpad (long tap to recenter, double-tap for VR/Pass-Through modes) and a left-side power connector for a brick battery. It offers 2.5 hours of video playback and 2 hours of general use, with spatial audio via 2-way speakers (woofer and tweeter) on each side.

While this is an incredibly detailed leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt. But we won't have to wait for long, as the headset is rumored to launch on Oct 21 or 22.