Leaked details on Samsung's XR Smart Glasses: Transition lenses & built-in camera

Samsung's upcoming smart glasses, model SM-O200P, feature transition lenses and built-in camera capabilities.

The device lacks a mobile data connection but supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Previous leaks suggest the glasses may utilize a 12MP camera and a Qualcomm chipset.

Samsung has officially set foot into the XR scene with the launch of its Galaxy XR headset, and as we know from previous rumors, the Korean OEM is also working on a pair of XR glasses under the codename "HAEAN."

According to a recent report from Galaxy Club, initial technical details about these smart glasses have surfaced. The publication notes that details of the smartglasses "landed on our desk," and bear the model number SM-O200P.

The website added that the Samsung XR glasses include transition lenses that adapt their tint according to ambient light. It is currently unknown whether the glasses actively project information onto these transition lenses. Furthermore, these smartglasses could be equipped with a built-in camera, and connectivity to a phone is established via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as the glasses lack their own mobile data capability.

(Image credit: Google)

The Android XR glasses prototype was shown off a few months ago at a TED Talk event. More recently, during Samsung's Galaxy XR launch, Samsung also gave us more details about its upcoming XR smartglasses, which are being created with its partnership with Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker.

Samsung's Gentle Monster AI glasses will "bring stylish, fashion-forward eyewear that blends cutting-edge Al-native technology with cultural influence and design leadership," Samsung said during its XR headset launch.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

It is also claimed that these glasses could carry a Qualcomm chipset, and an NXP chip will be used as the auxiliary processing unit. The device could allegedly have a 12 MP camera with a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor. SamMobile indicated that these mixed reality glasses will have a "155mAh battery, Google's Gemini LLM will be installed on the device to provide AI features."

Considering that they are expected to be heavily loaded with Gemini, it will allow users to control the glasses using only their voice, as we saw during the demo at Google I/O this year. As for when the glasses might see the light of day seems unknown; however, the website notes that a version of the glasses is being produced for the US market, meaning they would definitely be pitted against Meta's new smartglasses lineup.