What you need to know

Spotify announced "listening stats," a weekly overview of music that users have been listening to on repeat.

Listening stats will display a user's top artists from the past "four weeks," bringing highlights, milestones, and more, which can be shared with others.

Spotify's recent updates include bringing text-based song requests to Premium users for its AI DJ and more for ChatGPT users.

Spotify's latest feature announcement is all about keeping track of what music and artists have got you singing on repeat.

This morning (Nov 6), Spotify announced that it's looking to make music more personal for listeners, as it rolls out "listening stats." On its way to "more than 60 markets" globally, Spotify says these stats will be accessible via your profile icon > listening stats. What you can expect is a weekly overview of "your top artists and songs from the past four weeks."

The platform states that aside from reliving what you've been jamming to, your listening stats will also deliver personalized highlights. These highlights will include listening milestones, fan moments, "a new discovery," and what makes your listening unique.

Though personal, Spotify says your weekly listening stats are shareable, too.

The entire week's stats or simply a condensed highlight can be shared with others through Spotify or in other apps, like Instagram and WhatsApp. The new Listening Stats will provide playlists inspired by your recent week's listening habits, as well as song suggestions that you might want to check. Users can look at listening stats as a miniature end-of-the-year Wrapped, which Spotify itself alludes to.

Still, for those chunkier stats, you'll have to wait for the year's end for that colorful overview.

Stats for what's been on your mind

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify's listening stats should start rolling out to Android devices soon, considering the announcement came late this week. Keep your eyes peeled for the update on your devices.

As Spotify continues to refine its music streaming, an update from October shone a brighter light on its AI DJ. Now, for Premium users, you can text your song requests to the AI DJ, instead of speaking them aloud. This can be particularly useful when you're around other people or in loud, busy places. Additionally, the DJ will also display a few suggested prompts to get you started, if you're unsure of where to begin.

On the lines of AI, Spotify and ChatGPT got together, giving users the choice of merging their accounts, so the AI can play songs for them. Users conversing with ChatGPT can ask the AI to find a specific song from their favorite artists through weekly playlists like Discover Weekly or New Music Friday. ChatGPT free, Plus, and Pro users can ask the AI to create an entirely new playlist for them based on themes and more.