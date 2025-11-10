Android users can now share their favorite Spotify songs through WhatsApp Status

What you need to know

WhatsApp users can now add content from Spotify directly to their Status, like an Instagram story.

Spotify cards shared in WhatsApp Status contain a title, cover art, and a brief audio snippet.

Spotify users are starting to see WhatsApp Status integration now, but the gradual rollout might take a few weeks to reach everyone.

Spotify's social features make it an excellent streaming service for those who want to share their favorite music, podcasts, and more media types with their friends. Spotify Wrapped, a year-in-review feature perfect for social media sharing, is the perfect example of that — and Spotify just made a similar version of it available year-round. Now, Spotify is teaming up with WhatsApp to bring music and media sharing to WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp Status is a temporary way to share what you're loving with your friends and family, and it previously included support for photos, videos, voice notes, and text. Spotify content is now coming into the mix, as you'll be able to share songs, albums, podcasts, and more on your WhatsApp Status — and they'll last for 24 hours. Spotify's new sharing features on WhatsApp work similarly to existing integration with other Meta apps Instagram and Facebook.

Spotify explains that users can now share songs, albums, playlists, podcasts, artist clips, and audiobooks to their WhatsApp Status. After sharing, a visual card for the Spotify content will appear with its title and cover art. The visual card includes short audio preview that'll play when your friends and family open your WhatsApp Status. Plus, they'll see an Open in Spotify link that opens the shared content in the Spotify app or web client.

When can you start sharing Spotify media on WhatsApp Status?

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

WhatsApp Status integration for Spotify is rolling out now for all users globally. It's a gradual rollout, so it may take some time for every Spotify user to gain access to the feature. Spotify says all Free and Premium accounts will start seeing WhatsApp Status integration "in the coming weeks." When available, you can find it in the Share menu in the Spotify app.

Spotify songs, playlists, and podcasts can also be sent within individual WhatsApp chats. That functionality is still around, but the WhatsApp Status connection is for when you want to share your audio vibe with a bunch of people at once. Aside from WhatsApp, there are seven more ways to share Spotify content with others, as the brand shared in a blog post.