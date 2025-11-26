Spotify might raise prices again for US users in early 2026

What you need to know

Spotify plans potential price increase for U.S. subscribers as early as Q1 2026.

Major music labels pressure Spotify to raise subscription prices to match video service trends.

Analysts predict $500 million boost in revenue from a $1 increase per month for U.S. users.

Spotify is reportedly planning another price hike, and this time it may pinch U.S. subscribers. According to a recent report by the Financial Times (as spotted by 9to5 Google), there has been some chatter that the streaming platform may increase prices for U.S. customers early next year.

Spotify increased its prices for subscribers in the U.S. back in 2024, when the cost of the every tier went up significantly, the Family plan experienced the largest jump, rising by $3 to reach $19.99 per month, while the Duo plan increased by $2 to and Individual plan went up to $11.99. Amidst these widespread increases, the Student plan was the only option to remain unchanged, holding steady at $5.99.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

But if these rumors are indeed true, then it would mean U.S. users are facing their third price increase in less than three years (July 2023, July 2024, and potentially Q1 2026).

And while we don't know for sure how much each specific plan will see an increase, if Spotify follows its similar pattern from the previous years, then the multi-user plans may see a higher price point when compared to individual plans. Considering that these plans involve multiple people, cancelling the subscription is more of a hassle as it affects the entire household.

Why this sudden hike?

Reports suggest that Spotify is being pressurized by major music labels (Universal, Sony, Warner) to raise prices. These labels feel that music subscriptions are capped at a lower cost compared to video services like Netflix or Disney Plus, which have raised prices multiple times recently.

This potential price increase could also be linked to the renewal of Spotify's licensing deals with these labels. New agreements are expected to include clauses that would result in higher royalty payments, costs that Spotify may pass on to its subscribers.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Furthermore, this could benefit Spotify's financial standing as well. Analysts estimate that a mere $1 per month increase for U.S. subscribers alone could generate approximately $500 million in additional annual revenue, leading to consistent profit margins for investors.

Given that Spotify has already implemented price increases across the UK, Switzerland, Australia, and emerging markets throughout 2025, a similar hike in their largest subscriber market appears imminent.