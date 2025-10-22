What you need to know

Users have taken to Spotify's forums, reporting that the app on their Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy device are crashing and freezing.

It seems that the app is consistently crashing when attempting to stream over Wi-Fi; however, switching to mobile data solves the issue.

Spotify is investigating a more permanent fix, as reinstalling the app hasn't proved fruitful.

Spotify users are having a rough go of it today (Oct 22), as reports fly in about severe freezing and crashing.

A thread started on Spotify's community forum by a moderator, highlighting reports from users about the app becoming unresponsive. While users are having issues with the app, it only seems to have affected certain devices from Samsung and Google. Moreover, these problems are seemingly only happening when connected to Wi-Fi.

Users have continued to report problems to Spotify, such as one who commented, "Recently, my Spotify app has become unusable while connected to my home wifi." The user states this is affecting their Pixel 9, similar to a few other reports mentioning the same device.

A user tested the Spotify app on their Galaxy S25 Ultra and their Tab S10 Ultra, and encountered the same freezing/crashing problem when on Wi-Fi. A Pixel 8 owner from Germany chimed in, reporting similar problems.

Spotify has offered that users can cleanly reinstall the app on their devices, but that hasn't reportedly helped. The main culprit seems to be that, when connected to Wi-Fi, the Spotify app is crashing on Galaxy and Pixel devices. At the moment, as users have reported, switching to your mobile data solves the issue.

Spotify is aware of the issue and is investigating a potential solution.

There have been other problems

Google's Pixels ran into problems with Spotify last year after the company rolled out its June feature drop. From some initial reports, it was evident that the issue affected the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 devices, which caused widespread crashes when running Spotify. The problems forced devices into a seemingly endless loop; however, manually rebooting those phones got them out.

Some band-aid fixes included shutting off Spotify's notifications and clearing the app's cache.

The issues happening today have a much simpler solution, though it's still frustrating to have to lean on your data for your music streaming.

Spotify had a strange issue earlier this year, too, though that involved Premium users hearing ads... despite being Premium. While speculation suggested it was likely a bug initially, Spotify confirmed as much shortly after those February reports. It quickly rolled out a fix for ads slipping into Premium streams, solving the issue that same day.