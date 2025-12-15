Spotify's recent outage leaves users locked out — here’s what to know

What you need to know

Spotify is facing widespread access issues in the U.S., U.K., and parts of Europe.

Users report account login failures and disappearing playlists amid streaming troubles.

Spotify acknowledges outages and suggests users try reinstalling the app or using the website.

If you'd opened up Spotify this morning expecting to beat the Monday blues while you drive to work, then you may have been disappointed to say the least. The streaming platform seems to be facing widespread issues across the U.S., U.K., and some parts of Europe today(Dec 15).

According to several users on X and reports on DownDetector, Spotify seems to be having issues where users are unable to access their account, both in app and on the website, while some other users, though, have access, say that their curated playlists have unexpectedly disappeared.

The outage appears to have started around 9 am ET, with over 27,000 reports on DownDetector, with 80% of users reporting issues with the Spotify app. The bug seems to be logging out users from their accounts automatically, without allowing them to log back in. Other major issues include the app crashing multiple times, with "loading dots" persisting on the home page and search screens.

@Spotify I am having difficulty logging in to my account on my phone with my account based here in the UK, even though I have tried all the usual fixes? Any idea what is going on?December 15, 2025

Furthermore, users reported "Server Connection" errors, essentially preventing them from streaming songs or even accessing their playlists. Spotify took to X to acknowledge the outage, stating that they are aware of the issues on the app and are "checking them out!"

As of now, several users are looking for potential workarounds to get their streaming app online, like reinstalling the app as suggested by the "SpotifyCares" account on X. While some say that using the Spotify website worked for them on DownDetector, the best course of action, according to us, is to sit tight and wait till Spotify fixes things on its end.

Around 10:40 AM ET, reports on DownDetector seem to be dwindling, with only 1,200 users seeing issues, indicating that Spotify is actively working on resolving the issue. Some users commented, "Spotify's back (at least a few functions of it are..)."