Facing trouble logging into X? You're not alone — here’s the scoop!

What you need to know

X users face login issues due to a verification loop affecting both app and website access.

YubiKey re-enrollment required by November 10 prompts access issues for some users.

Despite reports, most users remain unaffected as X engineers work to restore service.

Some X (formerly Twitter) users are seeing login issues that began earlier today, with reports of issues on the app, website, and server connection. Users expressed their frustration on Reddit, noting they were caught in an infinite account verification loop.

They described repeatedly attempting to verify their identity via phone number, email, or a code generator app. However, the verification often failed because X could not send the necessary code or would not accept the code that was provided.

Some users are seeing "You must re-enroll your YubiKey. It’ll just take a few minutes to re-enroll. Re-enrolling your YubiKey will associate it with x.com, allowing us to retire the Twitter domain" pop-up on the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

Reports from DownDetector.com also echo the fact that users in the US and Canada are seeing some issues with spikes at around 1:30 PM ET. Some of our colleagues from Windows Central have also noticed the same YubiKey issue; however, TechRadar says this could be related to X finally switching to a different domain, and this could be causing to cause issues with 2FA.

In October, X's Safety account also announced that on November 10, they want all accounts using security keys as 2FA (two-factor authentication) to re-enroll their key to continue accessing X. Otherwise, they would be locked out of their account and may have to choose a different 2FA method, or elect not to use 2FA. This could be a reason why some users seem to be facing an outage.

By November 10, we’re asking all accounts that use a security key as their two factor authentication (2FA) method to re-enroll their key to continue accessing X. You can re-enroll your existing security key, or enroll a new one.A reminder: if you enroll a new security key, any…October 24, 2025

The outage doesn't seem to be widespread, as a majority of people are still able to access the social media site without any problems. However, sources told Windows Central that "X's engineers are reverting the recent changes, and we should see service restored soon."

That said, if you still have access to your account and haven't re-enrolled for your 2FA key, then here's how to do it: Head to Settings and privacy on the X website or app, then proceed to Security and account access and select Security. From there, choose Two-factor authentication and select the Security key option. It is also important to note that X is yet to officially acknowledge the outage.