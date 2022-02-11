Déjà vu

Massive Twitter outage ends after about 90 minutes

Nearly 50,000 Twitter users and counting complained that their app or web version was down.
Michael L Hicks

Twitter Logo HeaderSource: Android Central

Update, Feb 11 (10:30 a.m. ET): Twitter's issue has been fixed.

What you need to know

  • Twitter experienced a widespread outage as of 9 A.M. PT on Friday.
  • Downdetector is also reporting spikes in outages for other sites and services like AWS and Facebook, though at a much smaller scale.
  • We've confirmed the outage took place across the U.S. and in the UK.

Is Twitter down for you? You're not alone. Starting at 12 ET on Friday, February 11, both the Twitter website and app have crashed for a large number of users. As of publication, Downdetector lists over 45,000 users who report an issue with the service.

Twitter Outage GraphSource: Downdetector

About 50% of the complaints refer to the Twitter web version and 40% to the app. Some of our staff have noticed the site is down for them, but that the Twitter app is still live.

On a smaller but still-significant scale, a spike of 500 users report a recent AWS outage on Downdetector. Facebook, Whatsapp, and even the IRS are experiencing their own recent outage spike, as well.

We saw a huge number of outages in 2021 that took down large swaths of the internet, so this isn't necessarily out of the ordinary. But we hoped that sites would improve their cloud infrastructure to avoid these kinds of issues in future. We'll have to wait and hear from Twitter what, exactly, caused this issue.

Update, Feb 11 (10:30 a.m. ET) ― Twitter says it has fixed the issue that caused the morning outage

Twitter has acknowledged that some users had issues loading its website and mobile apps this morning. It also claims to have fixed the issue that caused the outage, so you should be able to resume tweeting.

Michael L Hicks

Michael L Hicks

Michael is a former ebook dev turned tech writer whose career arc took him from VR to wearables, emerging tech to gaming guides, before arriving at AC to cover Android, Oculus, Stadia, and smart homes, among other things. A Bay Area native, he loves underperforming sports teams, running, and tormenting his friends as the DM for D&D and Star Wars RPG campaigns.