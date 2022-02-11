Massive Twitter outage ends after about 90 minutes

Is Twitter down for you? You're not alone. Starting at 12 ET on Friday, February 11, both the Twitter website and app have crashed for a large number of users. As of publication, Downdetector lists over 45,000 users who report an issue with the service.

About 50% of the complaints refer to the Twitter web version and 40% to the app. Some of our staff have noticed the site is down for them, but that the Twitter app is still live.

On a smaller but still-significant scale, a spike of 500 users report a recent AWS outage on Downdetector. Facebook, Whatsapp, and even the IRS are experiencing their own recent outage spike, as well.

We saw a huge number of outages in 2021 that took down large swaths of the internet, so this isn't necessarily out of the ordinary. But we hoped that sites would improve their cloud infrastructure to avoid these kinds of issues in future. We'll have to wait and hear from Twitter what, exactly, caused this issue.