X appears to be suffering an outage, here's what we know

What you need to know

X (formerly Twitter) appears to be down for many users as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30.

The platform saw a spike of outage reports on Downdetector starting at around 3:40 p.m ET.

At this time, X hasn't confirmed the outage or provided any remedies. We will update this story as the situation develops.

X (formerly Twitter) appears to be suffering an outage, with thousands of users being unable to load new posts on the platform. The social media site appeared to go down around 3:40 p.m ET, when reports of unavailability spiked on the Downdetector tracker. Less than an hour later, the number of outages reported has exceeded 25,000 and is quickly climbing.

The outage looks like it is specifically affecting posts, as user profiles, topics, and pages are still accessible. However, tapping on any area of the site will result in an error message if you try to load new posts. You may see older posts on your timeline, but likely won't be able to successfully interact with them.

Users are seeing "Nothing to see here — yet ... Check back later to see posts about this" messages appear when trying to refresh their timeline. When trying to load a specific post, you'll see a "Something went wrong. Try reloading." error message.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

So far, X hasn't acknowledged the outage. If you're having trouble loading posts, know you're not alone. Some users are flocking to other platforms, like Threads or Reddit, to track the outage.

Stay tuned, as we'll update this story as more details become available.