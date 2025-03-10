What you need to know

Several users have been reporting issues with X (prev. Twitter), unable to use its in-app features.

Downdetector states that the outage began around 5 am this morning(March 10).

The cause of this outage remains unknown, CEO Elon Musk attributes this to a cyberattack, and they're tracing the reason.

Monday blues just got way too real for X, as people have been unable to access the app since morning.

X seems to be down for several across the globe. Several users reported to Downdetector that the app went down at around 5 am on Monday (March 10).

Users across several countries weren't able to view posts on the app as well as the website, according to Downdetector. It seems like the outage was on and off, as several users reported that the platform was back to functioning as usual before facing an outage again in a couple of minutes.

When users tried accessing the platform, they were shown a screen that said, "Something went wrong. Try re-loading." Android Central's staff also faced similar issues, with Nick Sutrich, who was unaware of the outage at the time and thought it could've been his network connection. He said, "I didn't even get an error, it just never loads sometimes."

According to DownDetector, 58% of users in the U.S. and 56% of folks in Canada continue to experience an outage with the app. If you see the graph below, there have been several points of peaking and equally low dips, indicating that the company is working hard to trace the source of this issue and possibly working on a fix.

Graph showing X outage in the U.S. (Image credit: Downdetector)

At its peak, there were about 42,000 reports of the service being inaccessible, stated Downdetector.

After several hours, CEO Elon Musk took to the platform to confirm that X is under a "massive cyberattack," that could have caused the outage.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …," Musk's post stated.

On the other hand, it seems like the service is slowly returning to normal for a few users in Canada, who are now able to view and put out new posts on X.

This is a developing story...