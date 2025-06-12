What you need to know

Google's services, including Cloud, Google Search, Gmail, as well as Spotify and Amazon, are experiencing a widespread outage.

The outage seems to have peaked around 2:30 p.m. ET, with thousands of people reporting issues via DownDetector.

The outage seems to be ongoing; however, some users report services being restored.

It seems to be a week of outages, as almost all of Google's services, like Gmail, Meet, Search, Nest, and Cloud, were all offline for thousands this afternoon (June 12). Joining the slew of services are Spotify and Amazon, which also experienced outages.

According to the outage tracking website DownDetector, all these outages began at around 2 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, with the outage peaking at 2:30 p.m. ET. Some speculate that the internet itself was down, taking several services offline. There were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Google Cloud by 3:30 pm ET and more than 27,000 reports on Spotify.

The tech giant's incident status page states that there is still an ongoing multi-region outage, but that it has "identified the root cause and applied appropriate mitigations."

The site also states that Google's engineers are aware that customers are still experiencing issues and are actively working on full recovery.

Cloudflare, which provides a wide range of internet services, was also significantly impacted by this outage. However, the company stated that they weren't directly hit by the outage but stated that "a limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted."

Cloudflare's status page states that "All Cloudflare services have been restored and are now fully operational." But it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

(Image credit: DownDetector)

Furthermore, Amazon's Web Services was the first to be impacted by the outage, after which several people started experiencing disruption of service on the App, homepage, as well as Amazon's search. With 45% of outage reports coming from the mobile app, as well as the homepage, while 9% of the people reported issues with the search.

According to the Independent, third-party websites that rely on Google’s services have also been affected by this outage. These apps include Snapchat, Discord, and more. The outage of Google Cloud seems to have had a domino effect on the apps that rely on it; however, several users who were experiencing outages are seeing services slowly come back online.